The three-week lockdown has seen sales of this John Lewis & Partners pasta maker soar.

The shortage of bags of dried pasta in the supermarket hasn’t stopped the UK from getting its pasta fix. Instead, households across the UK are being lured into the kitchen to make pasta and spaghetti from scratch.

‘We’re really seeing customers start to experiment in the kitchen now they’re spending more time at home,’ explains Emma Stanley-Brown, partner and junior buyer at the John Lewis & Partners cookshop. ‘Using their evenings to make delicious meals whilst learning new skills, they are turning their hands to pasta making and cake baking.’

‘Our Marcato pasta machine sales have seen huge demand over the past week,’ she adds. ‘Whilst our bakeware sales saw an increase and our baking gadgets such as pasta cutters and egg timers were up on the week.’

John Lewis & Partners pasta maker

The Marcato pasta machine is a thing of beauty that will see your kitchen through lockdown and beyond. Made out of chrome-plated steel in Italy, the pasta machine will look gorgeous on a kitchen countertop.

Priced at £99, the machine can be used to make homemade lasagne sheets, fettuccine and tagliolini. However, you can also invest in the compatible accessories to make 13 other pasta shapes such as spaghetti, ravioli and reginette.

Buy now: Marcato pasta machine, £99, John Lewis & Partners

The pasta maker is easy to clean and should last for years, if looked after well. However, if you can’t face splashing out on a full pasta machine, you can invest in a pasta cutter.

These little cutters look just like stamps. The John Lewis & Partners’ cutters are currently out of stock online. However, you can still pick up one of the stunning Marcato cutters.

Buy now: Marcato flower shape pasta cutter, £21.60, John Lewis & Partners

Prices start at £21.60 for these elegant little gadgets. Each cutter features a pretty mahogany handle and copper coloured stamp.

Will you be investing in a pasta making gadget to spark a little joy in your kitchen?