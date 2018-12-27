The TV legend gives fans a glimpse into his lavish family home

Jonathan Ross’ house, in London’s Hampstead is everything we wanted it to be and more! The famous TV and radio presenter shares his home with his author wife Jane, along with their three children Betty Kitten, Harvey Kirby and Honey Kinney.

Love a celebrity house tour? At home with Schofe! Inside Phillip Schofield’s house in Oxfordshire

As a family of the arts and world of entertainment, we were expecting eclectic – and we were not disappointed…

Jonathan Ross’ house

As a film critic and avid fan we imagined a state of the art TV and surround sound system… et voila!

The living room is a futuristic looking space. Aside from the comic book artwork and paraphernalia the interior is kept calm and serene in white – creating the ideal enviroment for movie marathons.

He loves retro interiors

The retro colour scheme is a fusion of deep teal blue and rich woods, off-set by a sophisticated grey carpet.

The furniture pieces are super cool and vintage looking – Jonathan’s penchant for nostalgia is clear from his interior choices.

A splash of 70s inspired orange, framed with the teal wall colour jazzes up the doors. We love this attention to detail, making a feature of an otherwise boring functional fixture.

An elegant walnut cabinet holds an impressive book collection. While a shop-style metal stand holds even more literature to keep Jonathan entertained (when he’s not on TV presenting or building collectable models).

He’s an avid collector

It’s safe to say Jonathan’s a fan of toys and collectable figurines. No expense has been spared in creating the ultimate showroom for his prized collection.

Here’s one he made earlier. Is a Blue Peter style show with action figures next up on for his presenting career?

We’re used to seeing Ross sat behind a desk on his hit show. Only at home his guest aren’t major celebrities, but major comic characters and heroes.

Like the living room there are further tranquil spaces throughout the house. This appears to be where Jane retreats for some peace and quiet.

A mix of soft faux furs with beaded pendants creates a bohemian look.

This house loves animals

In addition to sharing his home with his wife Jane and children, Jonathan has several fur babies. Look at this adorable lot, actually using the dedicated sleeping station – not often you see that!

Video Of The Week

There’s also this cute chap, proving to be a rather chilled guard dog. Mind you, that plush thick carpet looks very tempting to take a snooze on.

The garden appears to be home to a hobbit dwelling too?! Trust Jonathan to have a garden room with a difference.

Do you think he’d consider hosting The Jonathan Ross ‘at Home’ Show – that would make for great viewing.