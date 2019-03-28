Waitrose & Partners are giving customers a royal treat with a luxurious bath and body range created by Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding cake designer.

Fiona Cairns, who famously created a multi-tiered traditional fruitcake lavishly decorated with a floral theme for Kate and Wills, has used her baking as inspiration for her exclusive collection for the supermarket.

The Rose Gourmand range features floral designs and ‘quality ingredients’ such as majestic rose, pink pepper and hints of spice with undertones of amber and a cushion of comforting musk.

There’s also plenty to choose from with a bubble bath, bath oil, shower gel, body butter, sugar scrub, soap bar and hand cream all featured in the collection.

But the best bit is the price point, ranging from just £5 for hand soap to £12 for bath oil, with hand cream, body lotion and bubble bath all coming in at under a tenner. And if you hurry you can grab a third off each product in the Rose Gourmand range thanks to Waitrose’s sale.

Fiona decided to create the indulgent Rose Gourmand range after discovering the benefits of using natural ingredients to revitalise and nourish skin, thanks to her years of working with an array of floral and spice extracts in her cake making.

‘There’s nothing better than a long soak in the bath for de-stressing and the floral scents and soothing ingredients in my collection make them an ideal addition to any relaxation routine,’ says Fiona.

‘I selected natural and sophisticated fragrances to create a warming, floral aroma and a feel of absolute luxury. We have worked with Waitrose & Partners for over 25 years and I’m thrilled to be launching this new venture with them.’

Waitrose already sells an extensive range of Fiona’s celebration cakes and cupcakes.

‘We know our shoppers love and trust Fiona Cairns and the brand she has developed over the last 25 years,’ says Sarah Miness, Waitrose & Partners beauty buyer.

‘More and more people are treating themselves with spa like routines at home, from soaking in a long bath to using revitalising scrubs and rich, moisturising creams and oils. This Fiona Cairns range will be a well deserved little luxury for our customers looking for some self-indulgence or the perfect present to gift for Mother’s Day.’

The collection is available in Waitrose shops and online now, priced between £5 and £12.