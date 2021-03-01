We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh has shared some photos of her newly decorated bathroom. With a pink and navy blue colour scheme and bold tile choices, she’s made a gorgeous space ahead of the birth of her third child.

‘So my bathroom is finally finished…we started it in November,’ the actress and TV presenter captions the Instagram post. ‘It turns out renovating in the middle of a pandemic can be tricky.’

She explains that while she usually keeps her home away from Instagram, she’d been feeling the ‘nesting’ urge recently. Also, like many of us, she says that she’s been spending a lot of time doing home DIY and decorating.

‘I do love a bit of painting though, it’s very therapeutic and has been good for my head. It may have taken longer than I anticipated but it was worth the wait. This is where I will be until baby number three arrives!’

Inside Kimberley Walsh’s bathroom renovation

It may have taken several months but at Ideal Home we’re loving the result. Kimberley’s choice of contemporary tiles adds depth and fun, and introduces pattern into the bathroom.

Both the navy Insta-famous Lily Pad tiles from Ca’ Pietra (underfoot and up the walls) and the gleaming pink Carter Rose metro-style tiles contrast against the room’s traditional features such as the archway and coving. The different tile choices create interest while also zoning the shower space, making it feel separate from the rest of the room.

She’s opted for gold hardware for a modern, luxurious look, and a plain glass shower screen that lets the tiles do the talking. As for bathroom accessories, Kimberley has added character with house plants, a playful vase with dried flowers, and a very on-trend candle in the form of a female torso. The hand towels also tie in with the bathroom colour scheme, a simple detail that makes everything look considered.

The Instagram post attracted praise from the star’s pals. ‘Love the pink!’ one said.

‘Absolutely fabulous, love every bit of it,’ commented another.

If you’re wondering how there are no shampoo bottles in sight, the pink under sink cabinet shown in her Instagram post provides some handy storage.

‘I first came across Ca’ Pietra on Instagram a year ago and since then have become totally obsessed with their page!’ Kimberly says about the renovation. ‘They have the most amazing selection of tiles, that can completely transform any room. I’m also loving their new Proper Good Paint™ collection, I’m already eyeing up what room to do next.’

We can’t wait to see what room Kimberly transforms next!