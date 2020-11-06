It’s a one-stop shop for all your practical home needs – from creative kitchen- and cookware to time-saving cleaning solutions – Lakeland has it covered! But practical doesn’t have to mean boring, which is why we can’t wait to share these exciting Lakeland sale offers with you.
Be prepared for things you didn’t know you needed, but soon won’t be able to live without!
Lakeland sale deals – quick links
- Lakeland digital slow cooker: Save £20
- EasiYo 1kg yoghurt maker: Save 50%
- Shark Klik n Flip steam pocket mop: Save £40
- Bissell Icon cordless stick vacuum and handheld cleaner: Save £100
- Lavazza Jolie coffee machine: Save £30
- Lavazza Idola capsule coffee machine: Save £40
- Magimix Nespresso Citiz black with milk: Save £20
Lakeland sale slow cooker deals
Cook up tasty meals for the whole family, from old favourites to experimental dishes, with these Lakeland Black Friday appliance deals.
Lakeland digital slow cooker 6.5L, was £59.99, NOW £39.99, Lakeland
Save £20 on this large capacity slow cooker. Bring versatility to family dinner times with a delay-start 24-hour timer and hob- and oven-safe cooking pot.
Lakeland sale yogurt maker deals
EasiYo 1kg yoghurt maker black and one sachet starter kit, was £18.99, NOW £9.49
Save 50% on this yoghurt maker and whip up delicious and nutritious desserts. It’s cheaper than buying ready-made and this deal comes with a sachet of strawberry mix to get you started.
Lakeland sale steam mops and vacuum deals
Make the most of time at home by getting your house spick and span ready for the festive season. Check out these top Lakeland Black Friday cleaning deals to give you a head start.
Shark Klik n Flip steam pocket mop S6001UK, was £119.99, NOW £79.99, Lakeland
Save £40 on this nifty Shark steam mop with a machine-washable microfibre cleaning pad and rotating handle.
Bissell Icon cordless stick vacuum and handheld cleaner 2502, was £349.99, NOW £249.99, Lakeland
Save a massive £100 on this high-powered cordless Bissell vacuum, which easily converts from stick to handheld.
Lakeland sale coffee maker deals
Many of us can’t start the day without a decent coffee! But with coffee shops currently closed, why not bring the barista to your own kitchen with one of these Lakeland Black Friday coffee machine deals?
Lavazza Jolie coffee machine red, was £49.99, NOW £79.99, Lakeland
Save £30 on this colourful and compact Lavazza coffee machine. It has a generous water tank for multiple cups.
Lavazza A Modo Mio Idola capsule coffee machine black, was £139.99, NOW £99.99, Lakeland
Save £40 on this compact one-touch Lavazza coffee machine – perfect for small spaces. Super fast with minimal noise!
Magimix Nespresso Citiz black, was £209.99, NOW £189.99, Lakeland
Save £20 on this sleek black and chrome Nespresso coffee machine with integrated milk frother and 14 Nespresso capsules included.
Ideal Home’s reasons to shop at Lakeland
1. It invents products for its customers
You may or may not know that Lakeland has its own crack team of inventors that comes up with new products for the brand. Over the years, its come up with everything from orange peelers to self-sharpening knives to sleeve protectors to wear when washing up. Often, these gismos and gadgets are based on customer requests.
When an item makes it manufacturing stage, it’s thoroughly tried and tested. And if it fails to make the grade, it doesn’t get sold.
2. It has a brilliant reputation for service
Check out Lakeland’s Trustpilot store and you will understand why it has such a loyal customer following. 88 per cent give the brand a five-star review, praising its fast delivery, the ability to order and talk to staff over the telephone as well as online, and great communications.
‘Everything arrived in a big box that was packed using thickish brown recyclable paper instead of plastic bubble wrap or air filled plastic bags as so many are,’ says one happy customer, praising Lakeland’s green approach to packaging.
3. There’s a no-quibble returns policy
Not only does Lakeland offer a three-year guarantee on every product that it sells, it also boasts an amazing refund policy. ‘if you buy something from us and you’re not 100% satisfied, or it is faulty, you can return it for a refund or replacement for up to 3 years,’ says the lakeland website. ‘Just bring along your receipt or emailed order confirmation as proof of purchase.’
Bookmark this page or visit again soon to discover more of Lakeland’s best new bargains.