That bottle of laundry detergent or washing powder isn’t just good at cleaning your clothes. The powerful cleaning agent can be used in a host of laundry detergent hacks to get your home sparkling.

We have rounded up five of our favourite hacks to try out at home.

Laundry detergent hacks

1.Unclog a drain

Rather than forking out on an expensive drain unblocker, try shifting the block with liquid laundry detergent. Pour 59 ml of laundry detergent down you sink, followed by a lot of boiling water – roughly 4.5 litres.

The hot water and detergent should work together to dislodge any clogs and flush them out.

2.All-purpose cleaner

This hack was made famous by the Go Clean Co cleaning company on Instagram. It uses powdered laundry detergent to make an all-purpose cleaning solution.

Mix 80 ml of bleach, one teaspoon of powdered laundry detergent, and 4.5 litres of water in a bucket. The solution can be used on walls and bathroom surfaces.

However, do be careful when mixing cleaning products, especially bleach.

3.Stain remover

We know that laundry detergent is great for tackling clothing stains. So, it only makes sense that it would be perfect for tackling stains on upholstery and carpet.

Apply powdered laundry detergent to a stain. Work the detergent gently into the stain using a damp cloth. Wait five minutes and brush away any excess detergent. Repeat until the stain goes.

4.Floor Cleaner

Laundry detergent makes a perfect floor cleaner. The cleaning enzymes will quickly get to work on any mucky floors. Plus your home will smell incredible when you’re done.

Add just one teaspoon of laundry detergent to a bucket of hot water and start mopping.

5.Clean oven racks

If you are struggling to tackle greasy oven racks give them the laundry detergent treatment. Place the racks in a bathtub or large bin and fill with hot water.

Add 177ml of laundry detergent and leave it to sit overnight. In the morning use a sponge or brush to scrub away the remaining grease.

Who knew that bottle of laundry detergent could be so handy?