Is ironing your most dreaded household chore? If you’re anything like us here at Ideal Home, you’ll either love it or hate it. Now I must confess to being one in a minority on the team that loves ironing – however I could use the extra time, so maybe this new LG Styler steam closet could be more of a time machine of sorts!

The experts in tech have presented us with a preview of the machine that does the ironing for you. In no time at all it refreshes clothing with the gentle power of steam, reducing wrinkles and creases – irradiating the need for dry-cleaning.

All of this while creating a healthier home, as it reduces allergens by 99.9 per cent from clothes, pillows and even children’s toys.

This is the future, where machines will help us finally escape the dreaded ironing pile…

The LG Styler is coming to the UK

The LG Styler is a revolutionary new home appliance with a sleek modern design, with the ability to keep clothes and other wearables hygienically clean and looking their very best.

The all-in-one cleaning appliance features LG’s TrueSteam technology, which eliminates over 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria found in clothing and home furnishings – as certified by the British Allergy Foundation.

Smart ‘Heat Pump’ technology provides a solution for drying coats caught in a rain shower or refreshing non-washable fabrics like silk and cashmere. It also easily cares for fabrics that can’t be treated in traditional washers or dryers.

‘The LG Styler truly revolutionises the clothing care market. With its ability to gently and efficiently dry, refresh, and sanitise everything from clothes, to bedding, to bike helmets, and more’ says Shean Smith, UK Sales Director Home Appliances at LG UK.

’We believe in the future, steam closet care systems like the LG Styler will become known as a household essential,’ Shean goes on to say. ‘Thanks to their huge range of benefits, applications, and time and money saving capabilities.’

An ingenious moving rail shakes out wrinkles, dust and unpleasant odours from clothes. While the ‘Gentle Dry’ function removes moisture quickly and efficiently.

Heat Pump Drying technology reduces energy consumption by recycling heat from the hot, moist air inside. Clever ‘Crease Care’ eliminates wrinkles while creating a crisp crease-line on trousers without the need of an iron.

The inclusion of Smart Diagnosis offers the benefit of modern tech support. The Google Assistant function allows you to use voice commands. such as ‘Start a Refresh Cycle’ or ‘How long is left of the cycle?’.

Video Of The Week

The LG Styler is set to retail for £1,899. Not cheap, but can you really put a price on perfectly pressed clothes with minimal effort – we think not!

The new steam closet is due in John Lewis and other selected retailers from February 2020.

It’s time to step away from the ironing boards folks.