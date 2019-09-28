Lidl is launching a cordless vacuum cleaner for £49.99 – and it’s a dead ringer for a Dyson

Fed up of hunking that heavy old hoover around the house but didn’t think you could afford cable-free? Get excited because Lidl is about to make all your domestic dreams come true – by launching a cordless vacuum cleaner for just £49.

The Lidl Silvercrest 2-in-1 cordless vacuum cleaner hits stores from Sunday 29 September and is a fraction of the price of other big-brand rivals. For example, it’s similar to the Dyson V6, which sells at £199 – making Lidl’s version a purse-pleasing £150 cheaper.

The multitasking marvel comes with a handheld unit that you can detach to clean hard-to-reach corners as well as stairs and car interiors. It also comes with all the accessories you need, like dusting brush and upholstery nozzle.

In stores on Sunday: Silvercrest 2-in-1 cordless vacuum cleaner, £49.99, Dyson

But will the cheaper version get the job done? While we’re yet to get our mitts on it (see you in the queue?), trusty product guide Which? has already reviewed it and, thankfully, suggests it’s definitely worth a look, offering the quality of other cordless vacuums at around the £150 to £200 mark, like the Dyson V6.

Lidl’s version has a charge time of 3.5 hours, and a run time of 25 minutes, which extends to 40 minutes if you switch to its eco mode. What’s more, it offers a three-year warranty, a good deal when you realise Dyson offers two years for cordless vacuums.

A number of cheap vacuum cleaners struggle with issues like not sucking up the dirt effectively. This, apparently, is not one of them. So, if you’ve been wanting to try a cordless vacuum cleaner for a while, but don’t want to spend a fortune, this is your chance.

But set your alarm on early on Sunday (no ‘snoozing’!) because, as with all Lidl’s bargain buys, once they’re gone, they’re gone. And we wouldn’t want you to miss this…