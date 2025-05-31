Lidl's budget bladeless fan is back and it's a summer heatwave steal – run, don't walk to pick one up before it sells out

Lidl’s £69.99 bladeless fan is back in stores from 1st June at just the right moment. With the UK anticipating another heatwave (anytime now, please), many of us are digging out every cooling trick in the book, and the Lidl bladeless tower fan might be one of the most affordable to buy right now at just £69.99 (£54.99 with Lidl Plus).

Let’s be honest: when it comes to the best fans, Dyson usually steals the show. They’re stylish, whisper-quiet, and packed with features. But they also come with a price tag that can make your eyes water, often over £300.

That’s where Lidl has swooped in with this savvy solution for budget-conscious shoppers who still want a cool, stylish breeze without the luxury markup.

The Lidl bladeless tower fan

The Silvercrest Bladeless Tower Fan has just landed in Lidl stores this week, right on time to help shoppers beat the soaring temperatures with a cooling aid at the ready.

Available for just £69.99, it's got the same elegant, modern design that’s become so popular with Dyson models, but at a fraction of the cost.

With 20-speed settings, 4 oscillation settings, 4 operating modes (normal, natural, sleep, power), and a timer function of up to 8 hours for overnight, it's a total steal. Plus, just like the Dyson fans, you'll be able to view all the functionality from the sleek LED display.

It’s also safer around children and pets, quieter than traditional fans, and fits neatly into any room, especially bedrooms, where the sleeping struggle is real during those sweaty summer nights.

Among the bladeless fans we've tried and tested here at Ideal Home, we'd say that the Lidl bladeless fan is most comparable to the bladeless fan/air purifier combo Russell Hobbs RHBLDL12 Bladeless Tower Fan that was rated highly by our content editor, Lauren.

Receiving 4.5 stars during testing, our expert reviewer says it's 'the ultimate budget alternative to a Dyson and it's so effective that I can't sleep without it.' A glowing recommendation indeed.

But mind you, this Russell Hobbs fan does come with a slightly higher price tag (although it is currently on offer at a handful of retailers like Currys from £120 to £99.99 and Amazon from £119.99 to £99.99)

One of the key differences between the Lidl bladeless fan and the Russell Hobbs model is that Lidl’s version is designed purely for cooling, and sadly, it doesn’t include any air purifying features.

That said, if you already have one of the best air purifiers running at home, that shouldn't be a deal-breaker. And when you consider the price difference, it’s an easy compromise to make.

The Lidl bladeless fan is available in stores from 1st June, and with its stylish design and budget-friendly price, we’re expecting it to sell out quickly.

If you’ve got your eye on one, it’s worth acting fast. But if there’s no Lidl near you or you’re just browsing other bladeless fan options, we’ve included a couple of great alternatives below.

Shop alternative bladeless fans

Rediffusion Bladeless Fan £99 at Dunelm Available on Dunelm, this Rediffusion bladeless fan has 3 different mode settings for tailored use in your home and a timer function of up to 15 hours and comes in three neutral colours. Smart Air by Midea White Bladeless Tower Fan £250 at Argos With 12 speed settings and high ratings from customers, this Smart Air bladeless fan comes complete with oscillation and a remote control for easy use. Dyson Purifier Cool fan £449 at very.co.uk £449.99 at Dyson UK £449.99 at Currys If you're keen on another Dyson option, this new model uses patented Air Multiplier technology to circulate a steady breeze while simultaneously drawing pollutants into the fan for cleaner air, and our Senior Digital Editor, Jenny loves hers.

What do you think about the Lidl Bladeless Tower fan? Do you think it will be cooling you down this summer?

I think it'll be a must-have for combating what I can only imagine will be a sweltering British summer ahead.