Don’t miss the Middle of Lidl storage shelves this weekend! Working in collaboration with famed designer Jochen Flacke the discount supermarket has created a variety of sleek, minimalistic, design-led storage cubes starting from only £19.99!

The brand new combine storage system has been created in partnership with the German designer to keep living rooms, hallways and bedrooms stylishly tidy.

Lidl’s Jochen Flacke Combine Storage System is available in stores nationwide, from this Sunday 29th September.

New Lidl storage shelves

Interior fans can pick up the work of innovative designer Jochen Flacke in stores from this weekend.

It may not be a design name that you’re familiar with, but rest assured it’s a big name in the world of stylish furniture design. Usually stocked at high-end design studios, Jochen Flacke pieces can sell for more than £900! Such as the Travel storage unit at Ligne Roset that is priced at £965.

Shoppers can now pick up the designer’s work at their local Lidl store for a purse friendly price.

The range offers both enclosed and open storage cubes. The open units are especially ideal for displaying books, photos or plants to help add a nice personal touch to your decor.

The new storage solutions are available in Single (£19.99), Double (£29.99) and Triple (£39.99) formations.

The Single Storage System also comes complete with a door (£24.99). Giving house-proud homeowners the opportunity to hide the clutter. The unit is available in two different finishes to match any décor, including sleek charcoal with a rustic wood-effect door and a minimalistic oak effect with a white door.

With such a variety on offer, there’s a storage solution for every room in the house.

The three cube formation of the new shelving is ideal for a TV unit – to house game consoles, DVDS, controls etc.

The new storage units are incredibly versatile to fit any space. They can be hung horizontally or vertically depending on your requirements – transforming from sideboard to TV stand in an instant!

As always the new furniture range is only available while stocks last.