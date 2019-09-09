Things to look out for in the ‘Middle of Lidl’ is becoming our new favourite thing. This week the thing we don’t want to miss is the new £14.99 Lidl diffuser, that cleverly doubles as a humidifier.

The aroma diffuser is ideal for transforming any room into a tranquil space filled with fragrance. This soothing device creates a fine, cool mist using ultrasound technology – ideal to set the scene for chilling out, sleeping or working in a tranquil environment.

Filed under the ‘Personal Care’ tab it’s a treat for both you and your home.

Lidl’s new Aroma Diffuser is in stores nationwide now, while stocks last.

The handy device uses essential oils to fragrance your living room or bedroom. With 10ml of soothing Sandalwood and Lavender essential oils included, you simply choose a preferred fragrance to create an aromatherapy experience in the comfort of your own home.

With a 3-hour run time you can ensure you’ll be held in a state of bliss for long enough to unwind. Cleverly the device has an automatic shut-off when tank is empty. This is a much safer option than leaving candles burning to create the same heady atmosphere.

To aid the ambience the aroma diffuser comes compete with a soft, colour-changing light. The three different settings allow you to customise the light to suit your mood.

It even has the added benefit of working brilliantly as a humidifier, giving your room a fresher feel. Simply leave out the oils and let it breathe new life into your home.

In addition to the larger model, there’s this triangular shaped design. It looks less ‘tech’ like, if you own an Alexa you’ll understand, therefore it might help you switch off more.

For shopper assurance it comes with a 3-year warranty. Includes mains adaptor and measuring cup to make the process seamless.

The new Aroma Diffuser is in stores nationwide now, while stocks last. As always there’s no guarantee it will still be available in a week or two, so best adding it to this week’s shopping list if you want one.

Now it’s time to sit back and relax with the scent of Sandalwood and lavender filling you home. Bliss.