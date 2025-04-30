Is Debenhams the new Lidl? I just spotted 3 egg chairs in the sale that are the same price (and cheaper) than Lidl's new hanging chair

Would you believe me if I told you that Debenhams garden furniture was better value for money than Lidl? I had a hard time thinking it too, but the Debenhams Hanging Egg Chair has me convinced it could be the best place for high-quality garden furniture for under £150.

When thinking about where to buy garden furniture , Aldi and Lidl frequently top the list for their affordable options. But it’s time for the gauntlet to be passed down, as Debenhams has even cheaper offerings right now.

The retail giant has a huge sale on right now, with many of their garden chairs costing less than £150 and cheaper than Aldi and Lidl’s garden furniture. But the sale won’t last forever, so I suggest you get your skates on if you’re in the market for the best garden furniture deals .

All three of Debenham’s hanging chairs are cheaper than Lidl’s Livarno Home Hanging Garden Chair (£149.99) , which is hitting the middle aisle on 4 May this year. With the LidlPlus app, this price is reduced to £129.99, however, I’d like to point out that the Debenhams Costway Hanging Swing Chair is cheaper than both £99.95 (currently 25% off) .

In terms of looks and style, I’d argue Debenhams has the edge, which is why it’s better value for money.

As always, egg chairs have been highly popular this season, and the OHS hanging egg chair in cream looks far more expensive than its high-street counterparts. Available also in black and natural rattan, this trendy chair is both chic and cosy.

Similarly, the Woven Hanging Chair with Stand and Cushion (now 53% off at £136) is both stylish and comfortable. Designed to be extra comfortable, it has an added head cushion, so you really can lie back and relax.

One reason egg chairs are so popular is that they create a cocooning effect, where you feel secure and cushioned on all sides. Not only can Debenhams offer this, but their designs also look sleek too boot.

If you’re looking for affordable yet chic garden furniture, then Debenham’s should be up for your consideration, especially while the sale lasts. And if you’re looking to add a little more to your basket, these some more top picks from the sale.