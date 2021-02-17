We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As a former model, this TV and radio presenter certainly knows a thing or two about style. While Lisa Snowdon may sport a sizzling selection of outfits on her Instagram page, she’s also taken to showing off pictures of her home, which is equally as trend-setting as the star herself.

Eclectic, colourful and full of personality, Lisa Snowdon shares her Essex home with fiancé George Smart and we’ve been getting some glimpses into the pair’s daily life.

So how has Lisa Snowdon been spending her time indoors? Let’s take a nose around and see some of what she’s been up to for ourselves…

Dining room

Lisa revealed this photo of her and George in their dining room and you can tell immediately that their house in Epping Forest is filled with considered interior buys. From the smoked glass orb pendants hanging overhead to the designer dining chairs and luxe gold bar cart, there’s lots to look at.

The black-topped table makes a practical addition, while black-framed artworks tie in with the look nicely. We wonder if the pair eat in here, or are a trays-on-laps type of couple?

Living room

For most of us, the living room has been an important space in our homes over the last year and Lisa’s is no exception. White walls provide the perfect backdrop for the hits of colour coming from a selection of cushions and a fuchsia pouffe, while a luxurious grey velvet sofa adds an elegant feel.

Taking the place of a coffee table, Lisa’s matching grey velvet footstool acts as a spot for a tray with flowers and a Vogue book. You can just see a vibrant artwork on the wall, too – a signature look for Lisa’s decor.

Conservatory

Nowhere has Lisa’s love of plants been more apparent than in her conservatory. This green-fingered girl has plenty dotted about, from those in pots on the floor, to others on shelves and more strung from the pitched glass roof to create an indoor urban jungle.

We love the carved wood wall plaques on the wall, which sit neatly above a metal storage cabinet and add to the bohemian vibe.

Bedroom office

Finding space for a working from home zone has left many of us resorting to setting up desks in the bedroom, which is exactly what Lisa has done here. She’s teamed her compact desk with a perspex chair and soft grey-blue desk lamp, while some metal shelves next to it offer a place for storage baskets, photos and plants.

Note the handy ring light too – a staple for when she’s filming those beauty reels!

Garden

Okay, it may not be inside, but we thought this garden photo was worthy of a mention – just look at that set-up! A sweet teepee complete with macramé wall hanging and rugs make a cosy den, while a cinema screen, cushions and fire pit mean the couple can enjoy their garden long into the evening.

Complete with sparkly bistro lights and candles, Lisa’s garden suddenly makes camping at home seem so much more interesting!

What do you think of Lisa’s pad? Do you have a favourite room?