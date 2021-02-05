Inside Loose Women star Stacey Solomon’s beautifully organised home

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Stacey Solomon might share her Essex home with her family of five, including actor Joe Swash, but she takes great pride in keeping it neat and tidy. You’ll find lots of handy storage solutions, fabulous floral displays and stylish room schemes worthy of any show home throughout.

Every day, Stacey shows snippets of her home life to fans on Instagram and isn’t afraid to offer a sneak peek into the reality of being a busy working mum.

Ready to take a little tour of our favourite spots, including Stacey’s recently decorated utility room? Let’s go…

Stacey Soloman house

Exterior

We’ll start outside, with this colourful autumnal display that Stacey had created by local florist Poppy Belle Florals – vibrant, leafy and totally eye-catching.

‘Doorscaping’ is becoming a huge trend and it’s something that Stacey has fully embraced. Every season she treats her home to a different display, whether its pumpkins and leafy foliage for autumn, pretty florals for summer or baubles and reindeers for Christmas. We can’t wait to see what she creates for Easter!

Snug

Next up is Stacey’s snug, with its cosy faux-fur beanbags and smart storage display, which surrounds a wall-hung TV. The sleek white units offer a place for family mementoes and create a place for the kids’ toys too. You can find similar beanbags at Wayfair.

Utility room

Transforming her utility into the ‘pink room’ has given Stacey a feminine space in which to do her washing and hang clothes. The cabinet doors and drawers have been wrapped in a baby-pink vinyl, while Kilner jars were spray-painted and filled with pretty blooms.

A small alcove on the wall features flower panels from The Cheshire Gift Company, and next to it, pink frames from The Range have been filled with dried flowers and hung on the wall. Lastly, glass jars have been used to decant ordinary washing products, with labels from The Label Lady.

Garden

Enjoying her outdoor space with famous friend Mrs Hinch, Stacey has opted for a modern L-shaped sofa set in her preferred grey and white. The coffee table-come-firepit keeps the family warm on chilly evenings, while a string of bistro lights sets the mood when the sun goes down.

We think you’ll agree, Stacey’s family-friendly home is beautifully decorated and we’re looking forward to seeing her next room transformation.