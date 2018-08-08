Secret wine cellar and a sunken sofa – is this the coolest home in London?

Tamara Kelly
By

Hammersmith Grove is visually spectacular, both inside and out

Hammersmith Grove is a fine example of Georgian architecture. Situated on a prestigious and sought after street in west London, this elegant family home offers exceptional entertaining space.

Related: Take a tour around this contemporary 19th-century Victorian terrace in south London

Think seven bedrooms, four reception rooms and three bathrooms is impressive? This marvelous London home also boasts an underground wine cellar and a seating area sunk in to the floor! It’s these quirky design features that make this house so unique – that long with the flamboyant decor.

Hammersmith Grove

Hammersmith Grove

Image credit: Savills

A vibrant shade of sunshine yellow on the front door joyfully welcomes visitors. The original ironwork on the windows adds a decorative period touch to this house.

The kitchen

Hammersmith grove

Image credit: Savills

It’s how we imagine the Ministry of Magic kitchen might look. Mesmerizing green tiles and a black lacquered ceiling are bold choices, but work beautifully in this spacious open-plan kitchen.

Hammersmith Grove

Image credit: Savills

Statement drop pendant lights add further drama to this striking decor.

The living areas

Hammersmith Grove

Image credit: Savills

Colour knows no bounds in this bold living room. Where the yellow ceiling meets blue walls and bright green skirting boards and window surrounds, this decor is not for the faint of heart.

Hammersmith Grove

Image credit: Savills

A sofa sunk into the floor is a design feature you don’t see often. This spot is the perfect place to gather and watch movies.

Hammersmith Grove

Image credit: Savills

There’s a clever home office area situated in the corner. It’s so stylishly done that it doesn’t impose on the family living space at all.

The dining room

Hammersmith Grove

Image credit: Savills

The dining room is an extension on the large kitchen area. The floor to ceiling doors open out to the terrace to provide a continuation of living space.

The outdoor space

Hammersmith grove

Image credit: Savills

The bright terrace with yellow walls, is an ideal outdoor space for entertaining.

Hammersmith Grove

Image credit: Savills

Hidden beneath the decking area is this impressive secret wine cellar.

Hammersmith Grove

Image credit: Savills

This incredible house is currently on the market with Savills, with a guide price of £5,750,000.

Related: This immaculate family home for sale in St John’s Hill, London, is even prettier inside

It’s not cheap, but it’s a whole lot of house for the money.

Ideal Home loves...

Decking with outdoor shower and stool

Urban garden ideas
Children's room with blackboard wardrobes | Country children's room design ideas | Children's room | PHOTO GALLERY | Style at Home | Housetohome.co.uk

8 super simple DIY hacks for your child’s bedroom
Feminine hallway with butterfly motif | Unforgerttable hallways | Hallways | PHOTO GALLERY | Livingetc | Housetohome.co.uk

How to make an unforgettable first impression
1.jpg | Country Homes & Interiors | housetohome.co.uk

7 beautiful oak-framed extensions
Bright towels | Bathroom accessories | Bathroom | PHOTO GALLERY | Style at Home | Housetohome.co.uk

Simple accessories that make bathrooms better
Dramatic dining room | Dining room decorating ideas | Monochrome designs | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome

Add drama to your dining room in 5 steps