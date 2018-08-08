Hammersmith Grove is visually spectacular, both inside and out

Hammersmith Grove is a fine example of Georgian architecture. Situated on a prestigious and sought after street in west London, this elegant family home offers exceptional entertaining space.

Think seven bedrooms, four reception rooms and three bathrooms is impressive? This marvelous London home also boasts an underground wine cellar and a seating area sunk in to the floor! It’s these quirky design features that make this house so unique – that long with the flamboyant decor.

Hammersmith Grove

A vibrant shade of sunshine yellow on the front door joyfully welcomes visitors. The original ironwork on the windows adds a decorative period touch to this house.

The kitchen

It’s how we imagine the Ministry of Magic kitchen might look. Mesmerizing green tiles and a black lacquered ceiling are bold choices, but work beautifully in this spacious open-plan kitchen.

Statement drop pendant lights add further drama to this striking decor.

The living areas

Colour knows no bounds in this bold living room. Where the yellow ceiling meets blue walls and bright green skirting boards and window surrounds, this decor is not for the faint of heart.

A sofa sunk into the floor is a design feature you don’t see often. This spot is the perfect place to gather and watch movies.

There’s a clever home office area situated in the corner. It’s so stylishly done that it doesn’t impose on the family living space at all.

The dining room

The dining room is an extension on the large kitchen area. The floor to ceiling doors open out to the terrace to provide a continuation of living space.

The outdoor space

The bright terrace with yellow walls, is an ideal outdoor space for entertaining.

Hidden beneath the decking area is this impressive secret wine cellar.

This incredible house is currently on the market with Savills, with a guide price of £5,750,000.

It’s not cheap, but it’s a whole lot of house for the money.