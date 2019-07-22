Brooke Vincent has been a staple on the small screen since launching her career in 2004, when she debuted as Sophie Webster in Coronation Street.

She has starred in the role for 15 years, but this year will be exiting the show (only briefly) as Brooke goes on maternity leave – in real life, with her first child.

While we’re all guessing how the writers will engineer her exit and, more importantly, what will happen between Sophie and Paula?! We thought we’d distract you (and ourselves) with a tour around the soap star’s gorgeous home.

Living room

Brooke Vincent has managed to make her open-plan living space both sleek and modern, yet still look homey. We love the curving wooden staircase the glass bannister that keeps the space looking open.

Also hands up who would love to spend an evening curled up on that plush red sofa? Watching Corrie perhaps?

The actress definitely has an eye for finishing touches. The large pillar candles in glass holders are cleverly reflected in the matching mirror adding depth and drama to the room. We love the tassel details on the cushions and the blanket tucked away in the woven basket.

We’re only given a glimpse of the Kitchen, but even just that sliver of silver has us drooling in envy.

Kitchen

Brooke’s kitchen is the perfect space for running her own side business, Oh So B, which specialises in planners for teenagers right through to CEO’s. We love the contrast between the exposed stone wall and glossy kitchen table. We’d happily gather round this table with Brooke and help her prepare those personalised handwritten notes.

Hallway

Brooke definitely has a glam side, highlighted by this silver hall mirror. It’s a great way to bounce light around a hallway that is lacking in windows, it’s also perfect for a selfie or two.

The former Dancing on Ice star isn’t worried about playing with textures and colours in her home. In this section of her hallway she has warmed up the space with red blooms. Also the small wooden balcony in front of the arch window mean there is never a shortage of light in her home.

Bedroom

Video Of The Week

Brooke’s silver velvet headboard looks fit for a Disney princess, and we’re sure Minnie Mouse approves. The fashion sketches above the bed are the perfect finishing touch to this elegant bedroom. While we’re huge fans of a wood floor in the bedroom, we’d consider adding a rug just so you have something soft to bury your toes into when you jump out of bed in the morning.

What is your favourite room in Brooke Vincent’s house?