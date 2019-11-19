She may have only just turned 24, but Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon already knows a thing or too about pulling together a stunning home.

Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany Platt on the ITV soap, regularly offers a sneak peak of her stunning home to fan on Instagram. Recently she has been sharing shots of her newly renovated front room and bedroom.

Each room is brimming with personality and style. Why don’t we take a look around?

Front room

The most recently renovated room in Lucy Fallon’s home is the living room, or front room as she’s nicknamed it. She has paired a chocolate leather brown sofa with black accents around the room. Our eye is immediately drawn to the on-trend crittal window style mirror above the sofa. Lucy Fallon was gifted her mirror by William Wood Mirrors, you can pick up one in a similar style from Next.

Living room

This bold open plan living room couldn’t be more different from Lucy Fallon’s newly renovated demure front room. But, we are obsessed with her wallpaper.

Such a bold and busy print can be difficult to pull off, but Lucy Fallon nails it by keeping it to one wall and matching the colours to the furniture. The deep blue velvet blue sofa makes the blue in the wallpaper print pop.

She has mismatched the dining room chairs, opting for a mixture of blush pink and navy velvet chairs, continuing the opulent yet playful effect. However, the crowning glory is the stunning gold bar trolley in the corner. We’d happily accept an invite to Lucy Fallon’s home for cocktail hour.

Dressing room

What is a dressing room without a Hollywood style light bulb mirror? Lucy Fallon has stuck to a white colour scheme in this room, making it the perfect backdrop for selfies on Instagram. The actress has added a few glam flourishes to the room, including a monochrome geometric rug and a mint green upholstered stool.

Bedroom

Lucy Fallon has a great eye for mixing patterns. While a monochrome leopard-print wall and zig-zag pattern bedding might not seem like a natural pairing, it is all tied together by the neon lighting bolts above the wall.

We’d also like to take a minute to appreciate how amazing (and comfortable) this plush rust coloured velvet bed looks.

Have you been inspired by Lucy Fallon’s eclectic home?