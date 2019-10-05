Catherine Tyldesley gave a sizzling samba performance last week on Strictly Come Dancing. However, while we eagerly await her performance on the Strictly Movie special tonight we thought we’d take a quick peek at her home.

The actress, best known for playing Eva Price on Coronation Street from 2011 to 2018, regularly posts shots of the home she shares with husband Tom Pitfield and son Alfie on Instagram.

She might have a busy filming schedule, having just finished filming the new six-part comedy series Scarborough and fitting in Strictly dance training, but she still manages to keep her home looking lovely.

Why don’t we take a look around?

Catherine Tyldesley home

Stairway

Catherine Tyldesley’s staircase and first floor landing looks gorgeous and has plenty of warmth thanks to the natural wood used for the bannister and doors at the top of the stairs. The lighting details on the stairs shows off the stars fluffy new grey carpet, and helps fill the space with extra bursts of light.

The actress has opted for a dark gallery wall in the hallway, however the glass panels in the staircase allow the light to filter through from the floor above, keeping the space light and airy.

Bedroom

Catherine Tyldesley home features a grey colour scheme. In her bedroom she has stuck with the grey colour scheme but added in lots of texture with a plush upholstered headboard and shaggy pillows.

Dressing room

In this post Catherine shows off the latest addition to her luxurious dressing room. The large crushed velvet ottoman from Boss Furniture UK, is perfect for giving her both a place to perch when getting ready and the lid also lifts up to provide the star with buckets of storage.

We’re only a little bit jealous of her acres of glossy white wardrobes.

Kitchen

A cooking fan, Catherine Tyldesley’s kitchen is as sleek as we would imagine it would be. Featuring a silver and black Neff oven fitted into the wall behind her counter. It is surrounded by glossy white cabinets perfect for storing ingredients for when Catherine needs to whip up dinner for the family.

Bathroom

Video Of The Week

Catherine Tyldesley’s light up mirror is the perfect place to snap a few selfies before a night on the town. In the background of the photo we can glimpse a further taste of the Strictly star’s sleek grey interior colour scheme. The grey ladder shelf next to the curtains is perfect for displaying family photos without using up too much floor space.

Have you fallen for Catherine Tyldesley’s sleek grey home?