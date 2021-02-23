We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You might expect a former TOWIE star’s home to be full of bling, but model and businesswoman Lucy Mecklenburgh’s house is far from tacky. Grown-up styling, pristine decor and a cohesive colour scheme ensure it’s as classy as the lady herself.

Lucy shares her home with fiancé and Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas and their first child, baby Roman, who is almost a year old.

Let’s take a peep inside and see how Lucy manages to keep it so well presented.

Lucy Mecklenburgh’s house

Kitchen

Lucy Mecklenburgh’s kitchen is part of a large open-plan space that also incorporates the living and dining areas, and it’s a great place for her and Ryan to hang out as a family or entertain.

Wall units can sometimes make a kitchen feel darker or more enclosed, but Lucy’s soft grey and white colour scheme keeps the space feeling nice and light. She’s got more storage in the huge island unit, too, which doubles up as a breakfast bar complete with bar stools for a comfy place to perch.

Chrome cup handles, glass decanter-style pendant lights and a marble-look worktop all add to the sophisticated feel of the room.

Living room

A large sofa at the opposite end of the open-plan room makes a snuggly addition and we love the accents of teal brought in from cushions against the soft grey sofa fabric.

Above, eye-catching artworks liven up painted walls and a scattering of plants breathe life into Lucy’s home.

Bedroom

Our question for you: how much do you love Lucy’s wood panelling behind the bed? We’re not sure if it’s real wood or wood-effect tiles, but either way it creates a beautifully textured look that screams ‘bedroom goals’!

Add to that a few glimmering gold metallics, from the bedside lamp to the sequin cushions, and this is one luxe boudoir!

Buy now: Silver and gold rectangular sequin cushion, £18.99, Glal.uk

Walk-in wardrobe

We’re sure even Carrie Bradshaw would be proud of this shoe cupboard! Beautifully organised, Lucy’s heel collection is quite impressive, with a few well-displayed handbags sitting on the top few shelves. Plush carpet and a glimmering chandelier ramp up the opulence. We’re not jealous at all – honest!

Nursery

Baby Roman’s a lucky lad, with a nursery that’s as sweet as it is stylish. Fitted wardrobes and drawers make the most of the space where storage is concerned, while open shelving is the ideal spot for baskets of essentials, books and cute cuddly toys.

Again, Lucy has opted for a soft grey palette, with a patterned wallpaper adding interest.

As if that wasn’t enough, Roman’s white cot sits under some fun framed animal prints, while a hanging monkey light adds the novelty factor.

Buy now: Seletti monkey with rope lamp, £275, Fenwick.

Garden

We bet Lucy and Ryan are looking forward to enjoying their outside space this summer – and who wouldn’t when it looks this good? The smart seating is from Moda Furnishings and Lucy’s dining table also doubles up as a firepit!

Buy now: Sky 14 Corner Sofa and Dining Table Combo, £4,675, Moda Furnishings

An outdoor rug sits on top of immaculate faux grass, while lanterns of different sizes are scattered about to ensure the space is well-lit into the evening.

Which is your favourite room in Lucy’s house?