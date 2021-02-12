We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Recently rumbled as Alien on The Masked Singer UK, Sophie Ellis-Bextor can also add singer, songwriter and model to her repertoire.

In the last year she’s hosted a series of fun kitchen discos live on Instagram, which have given us a glimpse into the ultra-cool West London home she shares with her husband and five sons.

Fancy finding out more about how this pop star lives? Let’s take a tour…

Sophie Ellis-Bextor house

Kitchen

Tinsel curtains, glitter balls and sequin bunting – Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s home has it all! This picture is taken in her kitchen, which is part of an open-plan space with her comfy window seat filled with plush cushions that all the family can enjoy.

You can tell it’s a musical household too, with the wall-hung guitar a nod to Sophie’s husband Richard Jones, who is the bassist for The Feeling,

Games zone

It’s all fun and games in this house, with its colourful and eccentric interior – and there’s even an arcade game in the kitchen.

We bet the kids love playing on this!

Dining table

Hands up who loves the combination of colourful floral wallpaper, rustic wood table and bright pink and green plastic chandelier lights?

We couldn’t help but notice what a maximalist Sophie Ellis-Bextor is – this house is filled with vintage pieces, framed prints and posters, patterned wallpaper and a mix of retro and modern furniture.

Quirky corner

There’s something to admire everywhere you turn in Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s house, including this area where a pair of fashion dolls sit on mirrored ‘HOME’ letters for a fun touch.

We bet the rooms are a treasure trove of quirky objects and memorabilia.

Bedroom

Colour and print feature heavily in this house and Sophie’s vibrant personality shines through in every room. The bedroom is a prime example, with its rose-print lampshade and bright pink wall – and we love that Sophie has dressed to match her interior!

Family vibe

A combination of her love for neon lights along with her family make this love heart sign a striking piece that’s a perfect fit.

It hangs on the wall of the open-plan kitchen/family room, with a collection of cookery books, photos and trinkets displayed underneath.

The animal cups might be for the children, but we think they work a treat in this funky interior.

Hallway

This is without question a house of fun, and that’s no more apparent than in this hallway photo that Sophie posted after transforming it into a train carriage (with the help of some tin foil) for her son! The colourful rainbow-striped chairs are in keeping with her usual colourful style.

Which is your favourite room in this playful home?