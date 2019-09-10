Whether you’re a maximalist, a minimalist or somewhere in between, the new wallpaper collection from Made.com has you covered.

Designed in-house and produced in the UK, it launches with nine colourways across four fabulously modern designs.

‘We’re hugely excited to release our first collection of exclusive wallpapers and unveil this new addition to our portfolio’, says Gemma Pengilley, Senior Buyer at Made.com.

‘The collection offers customers a great mix of colour and design options, created to compliment our furniture and accessories.’

Made.com wallpaper collection

New Fenna wallpaper

Bold, bright and bang-on-trend, this statement wallpaper is an easy way to nail indoor botanicals. Lush green palms sway across either a pink or grey background for a summery vibe all year round. The best part? No watering required.

Buy now: Fenna Palm wallpaper, £45 per roll, Made.com

New Pascal wallpaper

After a high-end feel? This is the design for you. Metallic geometrics stand out beautifully against moody shades or grey and blue – the true definition of understated luxe.

Buy now: Pascal Geo wallpaper, £45 per roll, Made.com

New Abbe wallpaper

Talking of luxe… may we introduce Abbe. Sleek copper lines elevate this simple chevron to another level, creating an optical illusion that’s guaranteed to draw the eye. Use it in the dining room to give dinner guests something to talk about (other than your perfectly cooked food, of course). We’re lusting after the blue and silver combo, but grey and copper is pretty awesome, too.

Buy now: Abbe Chevron wallpaper, £45 per roll, Made.com

New Trio wallpaper

Last but by no means least, we’ve got Trio – a personal favourite. This subtle print is an extension of MADE’S best-selling textiles collaboration with reknowned designer, Genevieve Bennett and comes in three of its most popular colours; yellow, pink and grey. Create a playful statement by pairing with coordinating (or clashing, whatever floats your boat) Trio cushions, curtains, bedding and more.

Buy now: Trio wallpaper, £39 per roll, Made.com

As if these fab designs aren’t enough to have you reaching for the wallpaper paste, the super affordable prices and easy application should do it. ‘High-end design doesn’t have to cost a fortune – this range has a really accessible price point’, says Gemma.

And, thanks to their ‘paste the wall’ application, even first time DIY-ers can keep things hanging smoothly… no mean feat, let us tell you.

Which one will you go for?