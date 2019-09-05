It’s that time again already, time to reveal the Graham & Brown Wallpaper of the Year 2020. Last year we saw the accolade fall to an Oriental-inspired design called ‘Tori’.

This morning at an exclusive presentation, the striking ‘Bloomsbury’ floral design was announced as the hero wallpaper for 2020. We heard from the in-house design team about the trends and influences behind the newly named wallpaper design.

Here’s a reminder of last year’s design: Graham & Brown wallpaper of the year 2019

Without further ado, here’s the Bloomsbury shown off to perfection…

Graham & Brown’s Wallpaper of the Year 2020

The studio merged an archival design and a contemporary colour palette to create the striking Bloomsbury design.

This blousy floral is the perfect print to welcome a touch of nature into our livings rooms, bedrooms and more. Available in four revitalising colourways of Clancy Grey; Noir; Neo Mint and Emerald – all £60 per roll.

Inspired by the Bloomsbury Group, hence it’s name, this bold design celebrates the ethos of ‘fine art’ inhabiting everyday spaces.

The vertical trailing pattern references 18th century neoclassical interiors. The design is a mix of much-loved English countryside florals of chrysanthemum, primula and rose.

The background of the chosen design is a soft, pastel shade of green – a tone which is increasing becoming more prevalent across interiors , in recent season.

‘The enduring popularity of floral wallpaper designs show no sign of waning. As we continue to migrate towards urban spaces, it is becoming more and more important to bring the outside in,’ explains Paula Taylor, Colour and Trends Specialist at Graham & Brown.

‘In 2020, we are seeing floral designs take a maximalist turn. With bold bright colourways and layered patterns inspired by an eclectic range of art movements. Botanical forms in contrasting scales can be balanced by a common colour palette.’

The striking floral design looks just as captivating with a more neutral grey background.

Co-ordinating paint shades

‘Update more classic illustrative styles with contemporary shades of dusky pastel pink and fresh mint green’, advises Paula.

To aid our decorating journey Graham & Brown have identified a need for co-ordinating paint colours for their wallpapers. So, in conjunction with wallpaper of the year, there’s also now a Colour of the Year. This chosen shade is thoughtfully selected from the same palette, making decorating choices a whole lot easier.

Will you be welcoming this blousy floral into your home in 2020?