Last season we brought you exciting news of Accessorize extending its homeware offering to rugs. We can now reveal the brand has gone one better in the world of interiors and launched its debut wallpaper collection.

The high street accessories emporium is always on the money with the latest fashion trends. We knew before we even saw the new designs that it would no different with the wallpaper collection.

The debut range launches with 13 fabulous designs. From bold botanicals to luxe metallics and all things tropical this is one exciting new range of wallpapers – which we predict will prove to be best-sellers.

Debut Accessorize wallpaper collection

New Celeste wallpaper

The stunning botanical design features beautifully illustrated luscious leaves and lotus flowers. This floral delight is also available in a cream/green colourway.

Buy now: Celeste Wallpaper, £30 per roll, Accessorize at Wallpaper Direct

New Maui wallpaper

Toucans, flamingos, pineapples and palm leaves – this has all the ingredients to a best-seller. This cocktail of icons is THE paper for tropical fans. Thanks the Ink Blue colourway the illustrations really pop, making them even more striking.

This is the only colourway for this design, but quite frankly when it looks this good why change it?

Buy now: Maui Wallpaper, £30 per roll, Accessorize at Wallpaper Direct

New Mozambique wallpaper

What wallpaper collection would be complete without a large-scale leaf print. Described as a ‘signature Accessorize look, emulating artisanal woodblock-printing techniques’. Available in four different colourways this paper is the most versatile. Choose from a rich Ochre (above), Grey, Cream and Ink Blue.

Buy now: Mozambique Wallpaper, £30 per roll, Accessorize at Wallpaper Direct

New Savannah wallpaper

For a modern, stylised and dare we say subtle take on animal print we recommend this new design. Available in a Neutral and Silver colourway the print is by no means an overpowering dominant pattern – which is often the case with any animal print.

Buy now: Savannah Wallpaper, £30 per roll, Accessorize at Wallpaper Direct

New Camden Brick wallpaper

A realistic brick-effect design will never go out of fashion – especially in a classic clean white colourway.

Buy now: Camden Brick Wallpaper, £30 per roll, Accessorize at Wallpaper Direct

New Amelia Wallpaper

For a bold blousy floral there’s the new Amelie design. The design is a bouquet of garden flowers painted in vibrant pinks, purples and blue to form a striking floral paper that is hard not to be captivated by.

Buy now: Amelie Wallpaper, £30 per roll, Accessorize at Wallpaper Direct

which of these fashionable new designs is your favourite?