Things you’ll only know if you shop at Marks & Spencer – and a few surprises!

We're not talking just any shopping experience, we're talking about the Marks & Spencer shopping experience

Marks & Spencer is the much-loved hero of the high street, with the monopoly on underwear and fabulous food – but there’s so much more. From the impressive homeware collections curated by colour to the innovation new Easy Dressing for kids we look at all the reasons to love this fabulous high street favourite.

This isn’t just any store. It’s a Marks & Spencer store.

1. It’s got celebrity fans

For the past few seasons Holly Willoughby has been sharing an edit of her must-haves from new collections. So far it’s proving a BIG hit, with items selling out in record time (I was lucky enough to bag THAT leopard print dress, yay!).

Holly’s latest ‘Denim’ edit launches online and in 70 selected stores on the 26th February. The 16 piece edit is Holly’s favourite denim inspired separates from Marks & Spencer.

‘This edit has been really fun to pull together,’ says Holly ‘ I have always loved the simplicity of a denim dress and I live in a high waisted skinny jean at the weekend. The pieces in this edit are really versatile but are also super stylish too.’

2. It offers all-year-round deals

Whether it’s ‘buy two and save 20 per cent’ on furniture or 30 per cent off clothing, there’s always a deal to be had – outside of January, Black Friday and Christmas sales. The offers are both in stores and online.

3. You can’t move for on-trend homeware

With each season the collections get better and better. For the past two seasons the in-house design team are really listening to customers, producing ranges by colour, rather than the latest trend fads. There are currently over 50 furniture collections to cater for every taste.

4. The food is outstanding

Spin off, dedicated Food stores indicate how well M&S deliver on food. Of course, there’s the highly successful dine-in for two offer, where you can pick up a main, side and dessert all for a tenner. Steaks, sea bass fillets, lasagne al forno, roasting vegetables and chocolate profiteroles – as well as the popular free bottle of wine. What more could you possibly want for the bargain price of £10?

They also offer a substantial range for those with dietary requirements, such as Gluten-free and Vegan.

5. They’re the leaders in lingerie

M&S are the market leaders in ‘smalls’, selling a whopping 24 million bras a year! And – more staggeringly – 60 million pairs of knickers each year. With each new collection they continue to develop exciting new designs, shapes and styles to stay ahead of the game.

6. And innovators in fashion

Marks and Spencer are the first high street retailer to launch a kidswear range for children with disabilities, catering for the nearly 3 million British children who have a sensory or physical disability . The Easy Dressing range has changed the lives of so many.

The specialist range was in development for more than two years. It was conceived, designed and developed in partnership with customers including parents from three specialist schools. The M&S in-house team were also supported in the range’s development by Consultant Paediatrician Dr John Chang who offered expert advice.

7. There’s next-day free delivery – even from Foodhalls

Free next-day delivery to store, yes please! Add to this the fact you can order items across fashion and home and have it delivered to your nearest M&S Foodhall.

8. You can indulge in a wide range of home fragrance and beauty

Did you know in addition to the best-selling own brands Formula, Autograph and Apothecary you can buy big beauty brands in M&S? This was news to us.

M&S Beauty is a dedicated beauty department, both in store and online, offering the very best edit of the leading niche brands from across the globe – including Aveda, Neom and Origins.

9. You can always rely on the beautiful blooms

You can pick up stunning flower arrangements, potted plants and gifts at highly competitive prices – with free delivery when you spend over £20.

10. Sustainability is hugely important at M&S

M&S launched Plan A 2025 in June last year. Designed to meet the future needs of customers, they have imagine the world in 2025 and will continue to change the business accordingly. The latest version of Plan A supports ‘three main goals: helping 10 million people live happier, healthier lives; transforming 1,000 communities; and becoming a zero-waste business.’

11. M&S Banking can get you out of a jam

From changing up travel money to Home insurance all your financial needs are catered for at Marks & Spencer.

12. Everyone’s favourite sweets are here!

You knew this was coming! Drumroll, please… it can only be Percy Pig and friends. They even have a vegetarian version for all to enjoy. Yes – we can’t get enough of these gummy sweets.

We love M&S, don’t you?