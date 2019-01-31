The newly launched Apothecary Spa range has been flying off the shelves – prompting the high street hero to add new scents

The Apothecary collection is proving to be a bit hit with customers, so much so they’ve added new scents. The range now boast three fragrances across candles, reed diffusers and room sprays. It’s no surprise the Marks and Spencer candles, priced at just £7.50, are growing more popular with each collection!

The luxurious new Calm range of home spa products is just the thing to transform homes into restful retreats.

New Apothecary Spa collection

The new range encourages homeowners to transform their homes in a calming oasis, filled with signature spa scents. The range of bath, body and home fragrances are all at highly affordable prices.

The newest fragrance to join the popular range is ‘Calm’. The new scent is crafted with sweet orange and lavender essential oils, with notes of warm cedar wood and a dash of tranquil sage. The perfect herbal blend to create a tranquil environment to relax

The allure of the new home fragrance range will be the prices. The candles are just £7.50, compared to £36 by spa favourite Elemis.

A room spray is the unspoken hero of the home. One quick spritz of rich aroma can instantly awaken the scenes with, completely changing the mood of a room.

One spritz of this new Calm spray will ensure a truly tranquil ambience in any room.

The Apothecary range launched with the Balance and Restore fragrances. This popular Balance scent is expertly infused with essential oils including fresh florals such as jasmine and geranium, with notes of black pepper and cinnamon leaf.

The Apothecary collection now features three different scents Calm, Balance or Restore. For each fragrance there is a candle, reed diffuser, room spray, hand wash and hand lotion.