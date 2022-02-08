We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Matalan is offering to pay your heating bill for a full year– you just have to be willing to test out their dressing gowns. The homeware retailer has just launched a competition and will pay one lucky winner’s bill for a whole year in exchange for their thoughts on a selection of dressing gowns.

With energy prices rising and another month of winter to get through, everyone is looking for smart ways to save energy at home. But having someone foot the bill for you for an entire year? Where do we sign up?

Matalan heating bill competition

The winning Dressing Gown Tester will be able to keep hold of the four dressing gowns sent by Matalan. They’ll also receive a cash prize of £1,338, which, according to Ofgem, is the average annual heating bill.

You can enter the competition on the Matalan website, where you’ll find all the terms and conditions. If you do choose to enter, you’ll need to do so by 11:59pm on Monday 21st February 2022.

You’ll simply need to enter some details like your name and email address, and one lucky winner will be selected via a prize draw. If you win, you’ll be sent four dressing gowns a week to review for look, feel and snuggliness.

The winner, chosen at random, will also receive a ‘Cosy Bundle.’ This is made up of a large throw blanket, slippers, candles and a duvet and pillowcase set like the gorgeous white ruffled one above.

Blankets, draught excludes and high tog duvets go a long way in keeping things toasty. And a soft and luxurious dressing gown like Matalan’s cable knit gown in cream definitely makes evenings in that bit cosier.

If you’re struggling to heat your home this winter, find out about the energy bill help out there to make things easier. We’ve also got lots of tips on how to keep your house warm in winter with everything from rearranging furniture to updating your curtains.

The winner will be contacted by February 24th, so keep an eye on your emails. Good luck!