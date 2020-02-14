We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s a day for declarations of love. We’d like to kick things off by declaring our love for adorable animal planters – the latest micro trend sweeping our homes.

The cute little planters are popping up all over the shopping scene with B&M, Lidl and Sainsbury’s all getting in on the action.

See all the trends: Home decor trends 2020 – the key looks for updating interiors

Micro trend: animal planters

This little fella cause quite a splash when he appeared on the B&M Instagram account. The discount retailer writes, ‘😍 WARNING!! 😍 Cuteness overload… 📈 and it’s only £3 (SC: 355003) 🐳’

The mini Whale planter has so far generated 3,490 likes and 157 comments…

‘look at this little cutie x

One pun-tastic comments says, ‘’This is whaley cute 😍😂👍’

‘He’s adorable 💗.’

One fan comments and tags another saying, ‘OMG how cute is this 😍 please can we go this weekend 🤗’

More than a few asking for friends to pick them a mini whale planter up in stores, ’please pick this up if you see It i love it 😍’ and ‘if you are in b&m and see one of these please grab one for me!!! 😍’.

B&M whale planter

B&M shared the image on behalf of a happy shopper, ‘Thanks for sharing @bkjohnson19 📸’

@bkjohnson19 posted the original snap saying, ‘Bought this little guy today from @bm_stores Bargain £3! Our bathroom is grey and emerald green so this little cutie fits right in!’

Lild llama and flamingo planters

There are more fabulous animal planters currently in the middle aisle at Lidl!

‘*Very* on-trend planters in the #MiddleofLidl.’ The discount supermarket asked its legion of dedicated fans which is their favourite! Writing, ‘Question is, which is the most in vogue animal?’ The llama or the flamingo?’

It’s the Flamingo for me every time!!

The novelty llama and flamingo planters are £2.99 each at Lidl.

Sainsbury’s party animal planters

Video Of The Week

The new season Sainsbury’s collection features a fabulous ‘Party Animal’ range! The collection features these excellent exotic animal planters, in stores from March – so keep your eyes peeled in the aisles.

The following are incredible animal planters we couldn’t not share…

LOVE, LOVE, LOVE.

Guess who’s back? These lovable little sloths!

Have you spotted any more adorable animal planters?