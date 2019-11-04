The countdown to Christmas is on. Make your next cleaning session a bit more festive with the new Christmas edition Minky cloth.

If you are an established Hincher, with your own Narnia under the kitchen sink, then the Minky cloth needs no introduction. However, for the uninitiated, the Minky cloth is the anti-bacterial cleaning pad that shot to fame as clean-influencer, Mrs Hinch’s (aka Sophie Hinchliffe) must-have cleaning cloth.

Christmas Minky cloth

When the cleaning guru revealed her love of the Minky cloth, or as she calls it ‘mink-eh’ on social media, it flew off the shelves and even sold out online. The cleaning pad became the surprise must-have item of the year – customer’s even had to be rationed to buying just three at a time in some stores.

The iconic Minky cloth even inspired Mrs Hinch’s genius Halloween costume – when she dressed up as Mrs Hinch-eh.

However, just when we thought the Minky cloth crush had started to subsided, B&M unveiled the new festive design on Instagram.

Mrs Hinch fans were going wild for the new festive Minky update. When B&M posted a shot of the cloth with the caption: ‘Get your winter Minky on!! ❄️,’ it quickly clocked up 9,533 likes and 890 comments.

Eager members of the Hinch Army were tagging fellow hincher’s, desperate to get there hands on the snowflake patterned cloth.

‘Too far girls??? Never itsss Christmas 😂👌🏻’ joked one fan.

‘Ooo I must get one x’ commented another shopper.

One Mrs Hinch fan showed her excitement with two open-mouthed emojis, commenting: ‘Winter Minky 😮😮’

The Minky cloth has earned its reputation as a hard-working cleaning tool – it is Mrs Hinch approved after all. The M Cloth claims to be a powerful high-density microfibre anti-bacterial cleaning pad.

Buy in-store: Minky Mcloth, £2.49, B&M

Video Of The Week

Costing £2.49 at B&M, the cloths is dual sided, with a scourer on one side and microfibre on the other. It boosts non-scratch technology and anti-bacterial protection.

Mrs Hinch opts to use her Minky in place of a generic sponge, using it with everything from the now famous ‘The Pink Stuff’ and Flash spray, to keep her bathroom and kitchen pristine.

Will you be rushing to B&M to pick up a new Minky in time for Christmas?