Mrs Hinch has this bargain doormat in her living room – and you won’t believe where it’s from

Mrs Hinch – real name Sophie Hinchliffe – is one the the UK’s leading ‘cleanfluencers’, regularly sharing tips and tricks on how to keep our homes looking spic and span with her 2.7m Instagram followers.

But while it’s stains, sprays and solutions to common cleaning dilemmas that most often capture the attention of the mum-on-one’s loyal legion of fans, the stylish interiors in her Essex home are also very much on their radar.

And in a recent post revealing a corner of her new living room and listing where she bought each item from, we couldn’t help but spy a tag to popular high street homeware store – Dunelm.

The brand’s Marvel Washable Grey Heart Mat takes pride of place just inside Mrs Hinch’s French doors in readiness for anyone making their way back from her lush garden and into the main house.

Priced at just £12, the mat features a subtle grey background with a heart shape pattern, is fashioned from recycled materials and has anti-slip and scratch resistant properties.

Even more impressive is the fact that it can absorb up to 3 times its own weight in water, meaning that parents will have no fear should the little ones opt to spend all day jumping into puddles. Other features include noise and echo insulation and, handily, the mat is also machine washable.

The must-have mat has a 4.8-star average rating on the Dunelm website, with many happy shoppers leaving gushing reviews, including those below:

‘I bought this for myself and a friend loved it so I bought one for her! Really lovely design and washes really well. Great value for money and good quality too!’

‘I found this door mat after looking around for something with grey tones and it’s lovely the colours are clear and it looks wonderful in place complimenting my flooring.’

‘I bought this a few weeks ago, looks perfect by my aga and washes really well’

‘I have actually brought 2 of these now one for the front originally. Loved it so much went and brought one for the back! They look great and don’t slip!’

‘Does a great job in drying off wet shoes, and looks really nice to boot. It’s just a shame that people have to wipe their feet on it and get it dirty!’

