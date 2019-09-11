Trending:

Mrs Hinch has this bargain doormat in her living room – and you won’t believe where it’s from

This is easy on the eye and on the wallet too!

Mrs Hinch – real name Sophie Hinchliffe – is one the the UK’s leading ‘cleanfluencers’, regularly sharing tips and tricks on how to keep our homes looking spic and span with her 2.7m Instagram followers.

Related: Step inside the immaculate home of Instagram cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch

But while it’s stains, sprays and solutions to common cleaning dilemmas that most often capture the attention of the mum-on-one’s loyal legion of fans, the stylish interiors in her Essex home are also very much on their radar.

View this post on Instagram

Good afternoon Hinchers! I hope you’re all having a lovely weekend! I finally got round to hinching my fridge yesterday and I love it! And the labels just make it even better to look at 🤣I’ve literally gone label mad 🙈 so … reason for this post is I wanted to share with you this end of my new living room 😀 and I hope you like it! This opening here is exactly where my tv unit was in my old lounge! It was the wall that was knocked down in order to grow the Hinch house 🥰 I still walk into this room every morning and can’t believe it’s my house I honestly feel so so lucky . But also guys .. I just wanted to say that I do still browse home accounts on Instagram daily because it’s something I love and enjoy , so I’m fully aware that my house isn’t “perfect” and it’s certainly not the best home on Instagram but I really don’t care , that’s not what I want from my account. If you’ve read my book you will be familiar with this … “I browse people’s homes on Instagram daily and some of them literally take my breath away. But I don’t think to myself ‘I want that house’ because I love and enjoy my own. BUT we should still appreciate each others different tastes and styles” quote from Mrs Hinch Hinch yourself happy 2019 🤣😉 And I stand by that 100%! Every single home is beautiful and every single home tells a story ❤️ So I’m sending lots of love from my home to yours ❤️ 🏡 sideboard unit: @ikeauk Plant & vase: @ikeauk Lamp: @leohomeinterior * Mirror: @williamwoodmirrors * Ginger jar, apple&pear: @theshabbystore * Floor lanterns: @furniturevillage White pillar: @charlestedinteriors * 3 wick candle: @dunelmuk Mat: @dunelmuk Curtains: @kylieathome Flooring: @amticoflooring * #collaboration {*gifted} #hinchyourselfhappy #mrshinch #imahincher #homehinchhome

A post shared by Sophie Hinchliffe (@mrshinchhome) on

And in a recent post revealing a corner of her new living room and listing where she bought each item from, we couldn’t help but spy a tag to popular high street homeware store – Dunelm.

The brand’s Marvel Washable Grey Heart Mat takes pride of place just inside Mrs Hinch’s French doors in readiness for anyone making their way back from her lush garden and into the main house.

Priced at just £12, the mat features a subtle grey background with a heart shape pattern, is fashioned from recycled materials and has anti-slip and scratch resistant properties.

Even more impressive is the fact that it can absorb up to 3 times its own weight in water, meaning that parents will have no fear should the little ones opt to spend all day jumping into puddles. Other features include noise and echo insulation and, handily, the mat is also machine washable.

mrs hinch dunelm marvel washable grey heart mat

Buy now: Marvel Washable Grey Heart Mat, £12, Dunelm

The must-have mat has a 4.8-star average rating on the Dunelm website, with many happy shoppers leaving gushing reviews, including those below:

‘I bought this for myself and a friend loved it so I bought one for her! Really lovely design and washes really well. Great value for money and good quality too!’

‘I found this door mat after looking around for something with grey tones and it’s lovely the colours are clear and it looks wonderful in place complimenting my flooring.’

‘I bought this a few weeks ago, looks perfect by my aga and washes really well’

dunelm marvel washable grey heart mat

‘I have actually brought 2 of these now one for the front originally. Loved it so much went and brought one for the back! They look great and don’t slip!’

‘Does a great job in drying off wet shoes, and looks really nice to boot. It’s just a shame that people have to wipe their feet on it and get it dirty!’

Does the Marvel Washable Grey Heart Mat fit in with your interiors scheme?

All the latest from Ideal Home