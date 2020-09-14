We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you are still carrying out your 9 to 5 job from the comfort of your own home, installing spotlights could help improve productivity according to a new report about mood lighting.

Wren Kitchens carried out a study to reveal how different room lighting can affect how you feel around the home. Overwhelmingly, the report found that lighting was crucial to nailing the perfect atmosphere for working at home, relaxing and everyday family life.

Respondents were shown a range of different lighting images and asked how each set up made them feel. Wren Kitchens, collated their reactions to reveal the best lighting options to improve wellbeing, improve productivity and get the ideal ambience for a romantic night in.

Mood lighting

Best lighting to improve wellbeing at home

If you are looking to boost your wellbeing at home, load up on warm lighting options. Warm lighting was found to be the number one choice for creating a cosy and relaxed space.

Almost half of the respondents said that warm lighting improved their mood. Another 50 per cent said that if made them feel calmer, and 52 per cent reported that it made them feel happy.

Best lighting for a romantic night in

Those looking to impress a new love interest, or treat their other half to a romantic night in, should invest in white lighting. White lighting with a dimming option was found to be the most romantic lighting. More than half of homeowners deemed this style of lighting the most alluring.

Best lighting for boosting productivity at home

Whether you are cooking up a storm in the kitchen or working from home spotlight lighting was found to be the best lighting for boosting productivity. Spotlights are ofter favoured for practical uses in the kitchen.

However, a third of respondents also said it was the best lighting for working at home too. Two-thirds said that they think this style of lighting is the brightest, and another 47 per cent stated that it was the most vibrant.

Which style of lighting will you be adding to your home?