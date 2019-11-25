Located in the desirable area of Islington, this three-bedroom home on Morton Road is brimming with eclectic interiors.

The property still has many of its original period features such as open brick fireplaces, wooden beams and the gorgeous sash windows. The old and the new have been mixed together to create a stunning home with a cosy atmosphere.

Exterior

The front of this house looks like something you might spy on an Instagram influencers feed. A terrace house, the home occupies the top two floors. The pink door is the real scene stealer here, making this home stand out from the league of other brick terrace houses in London.

Living room

As soon as you enter the property you are met by an open double reception room. This huge space has been made to feel cosy by filling it with bright mismatching furniture and eclectic ornaments. Both of the original fireplaces have been used as focal points in each side of the reception room. On one side the owners have flipped the idea of having one mirror above the mantlepiece by having a whole gallery wall of them.

The neighbouring fireplace has been kept more simple with just a piece of art above the mantle piece. By using artwork in the same colour as the front door, it instantly draws your eye as you enter the home.

Dining room

This dining room also doubles as a study. To stop the space from looking cluttered there is plenty of built in storage around the edges of the room in a colour that blends in perfectly with the walls. Even the computer has been disguised.

Keeping clutter out of the way means the eye can focus on this lovely distressed white dining table with mismatching chairs. The woven lamp is a lovely touch adding another layer of texture to the room.

Kitchen

This kitchen is worlds away from the pristine built in version you often see in houses, but that’s why we love it. We can’t keep our eyes of that red island. While it might not be to everyones taste it gives the kitchen that lived in homely feel of many family dinners being cooked up here.

Conservatory

This newly added conservatory looks out over the the rear of the garden which has been put to use as a vegetable patch. The space has been fitted with a long wooden table, so it can be used as a dining room when all the family comes round.

Bedroom

The master bedroom has been created so that the original materials of the house – from the exposed wooden beams to the exposed brick wall – get time to shine. The paired look give this space a modern feel, especially with the addition of an en-suite bathroom separated by only a few panes of glass.

Bathroom

This contemporary bathroom has made the most of this unusual sloping space by painting the lowest part of the wall in the same grey as the roll-top bathtub. The rest of the space has been keep the same white shade as the floorboards.

Pops of colour have been added with the oodles of houseplants and a peak of blue from the sink’s tile backsplash.

Take a look at the rest of this Morton Road property on sale with Savills.

