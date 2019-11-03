A spectacular modern build in the a rural countryside setting

Coachmans Lodge is a stunning contemporary retreat set in a secluded location in Farnham, Surrey. It’s the contemporary architectural style that led us to envision this impressive house staring on Grand Designs. As far as we know it hasn’t actually been on the show, just for the record – we can just imagine it.

The thoughtfully designed property to make the most of the surrounding scenery, built by the current owners only 10 years ago.

The modern layout creates the perfect rooms for entertaining – all with a great use of glass and bi-folding doors, enchanting the views over the surrounding lakes with a south-westerly facing gardens.

Coachmans Lodge

While there are currently three bedrooms in the main house, the space allows for with some simple alteration.

A kitchen/dining space has never looked so good! This enormous space is a vision with its rustic wide wooden floorboards and painted kitchen cabinetry.

The generous living room is a great entertaining space. Complete with a library-style wall of shelves, opulent velvet sofas and a statement fireplace – it has all the ingredienst to make yourself right at home.

Dining room

The perfect place to host dinner parties, the dining room is a captivating space. Just off the large kitchen area is a space large enough to entertain on a grand scale.

The open-plan aspect, with the landing room above, and the glass roof ensures the space feels very inviting with an open to all vibe.

Gardens

The house is nestled on a secluded idyllic lakeside position. The thoughtfully planted surrounding grounds have been conscious designed to encourage wildlife.

This incredibly house is currently on the market with agents Savills, with an asking price of £3.5million.

Could this be your ideal home?