These sentimental street and house names are all inspired by love

If you’re looking to make a big romantic gesture this February 14th, forget the usual candlelit restaurants and moonlit beaches. Instead take your lover to Sheffield. Because just around the corner from Barnsley Road, you’ll find the Valentine Crescent.

It’s just one of the 345 love-themed street or home names you’ll find in Yorkshire, making the county home to the most romantic addresses in the country. All together now, ‘aah’.

And the romance isn’t confined to Yorkshire’s dales. Over in the North West, 850 street and house names have a Valentine’s Day connection, from Lovers Lane in Manchester to Liverpool’s Rose Hill. This makes it the UK’s most ardent region when it comes to addresses. Next up is the Midlands, with 450 love laced monikers, including Love Lane in Birmingham.

As for the most popular word, Rose is the pick of the bunch. It appears in 1,303 street names and 17,456 house names. Many of those are in Wales, which has a Rose Terrace in Ebbw Vale and a Rose Villa in Conwy County.

Romford in Essex has 25 separate rose-themed entries, from Rose Glen to 7 separate Rose Cottage addresses. Who knew they were such romantics?

Other romantic locations to consider for a Valentine’s Day date include Bleeding Heart Court in London’s Farringdon, where you’ll find a fair few French Bistros. Or you could lock lips at the aptly named Kissing Tree Lane in Stratford-Upon-Avon.

‘Delivering mail to over 30 million addresses, six days a week, gives us an unparalleled view of romantic street names across the UK,’ says Steve Rooney, Head of Royal Mail’s Address Management Unit. ‘And our 120,000 postmen and women go the extra mile every Valentine’s Day to deliver messages of love across the nation.’

‘We already knew that love has inspired countless selfless acts and works of art over the years. But little did we know the extent of its influence on our street and house names, too.’