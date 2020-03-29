Trending:

Mrs Hinch reveals why we should all be cleaning clockwise for a sparkling home

Rebecca Knight Rebecca Knight

    • If you are hoping to get your home sparkling during the lockdown, Mrs Hinch reveals the key could be in the direction you clean.

    The cleaning guru, Sophie Hinchcliffe, introduced her 3.2 million followers to the ‘clockwise clean’. Posting a time-lapse video of her cleaning her dining room, the cleaning star demonstrated her tried and tested method of getting her home gleaming.

    Mrs Hinch’s clockwise clean

    clockwise clean 1

    Image credit: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

    ‘I’ve put everything in the basket that I know I’ll need and the room I’ve chosen is the dining room,’ she captioned on a snap of her cleaning caddy.

    ‘Get your Hinching baskets out, walk into the room and start to your left (that’s your 12 o’clock), work your way around the room (1, 2, 3 o’clock),’ she explains in her caption. ‘I love these cleans because I know I haven’t missed one thing in the room.’

    Good Afternoon my Hinchers! I hope you’ve all had the best start to 2019 ❤️ I’ve had a little Hinch this morn and I’m off to my parents soon with Jamie, Henry and Hinchy bump 🙊 for a Sunday roast! I’m hoping mums made mashed potato mate 🤣 I can’t get enough of the stuff at the moment! Also I just wanted to take a minute to share my new dining table with you all 😍 this table is the Bambury from @barkerandstonehouse (currently in the sale on their website) I’ve never actually met such friendly delivery men in my life and they even put the table together for me 😩 bless them! So Thank you so much. Have a wonderful Sunday my Hinchers , I’m sure we’ll all be catching up together on my stories throughout the day as always 😀 I feel like you’re all ma besties 😂 Take care and ATB! Xxxx #gifted Edit: I’ve tagged other items in this pic too for my Hinchers asking 🙂

    Mrs Hinch recommends carrying a basket or caddy around the room with you as you clean. She explains that it is ‘so much quicker,’ and that you can pick up a little blue number like her’s from pound stretcher.

    In her clockwise routine, she runs through her arsenal of cleaning products. She uses Elbow Grease on the PVC and Astonish window and glass cleaner on the mirror.

    She dusts and polishes everything else with a pledge fluffy duster and Mr Sheen, before giving her artificial flowers, curtains and rug a blast of Febreeze.

    However, there is one part of the clockwise clean that she leaves until the very end. ‘I’ll now hoover and mop throughout this room and I’m done,’ she writes.

    Hello my beautiful Hinchers!! Why do I have baskets on my landing? 🤣 well … if you know you know! That’s hinching for ya!! As you may have seen on my story today I’ve literally strolled around my house all afternoon with my baskets , hinching my heart out , absolutely loving life (are you ok Hun) YES I AM MATE 🤣 I will do some final finishing touches tomorrow but tonight I’m off out with my girls for a Mexican meal and I can’t wait! I hope you’ve all had a wonderful Saturday! And I can’t thank you all enough for your love on my account day in and day out ❤️ ps: 3 sleeps to go 🎅🏼 ALL THE BEST 💫 love you all #imahincher #hinching #hinched #mrshinch #hinchmas (also the baskets are from pound stretchers £2.99 each , barg! And my beautiful white wall heart is from @charlestedinteriors)

    Mrs Hinch isn’t alone in recommending leaving the floor until the very end. Lynsey Queen of Clean, who is a fan of the top-down clean also recommends leaving the hoovering till the very end. That way you can easily pick up any dust that has drifted down from higher surfaces.

    Will you be giving your home a clockwise clean this weekend?

