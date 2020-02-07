We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Faux flowers are on track to be one of 2020’s biggest home trends, according to Hobbycraft.

Artificial blooms have experienced a resurgence over the last few years thanks to the likes of Mrs Hinch proudly showcasing them around her home.

However, 2020 looks set to be the year of the faux flower. Hobbycraft has reported that sales of faux flowers are up by 8 per cent since last year.

It’s clear to see the appeal of swapping real bouquets for fabric petals. Faux flowers do away with the costly cycle of replacing flowers around the home and clearing up wilting petals.

Plus it means you can have peonies all year round! Get ready to feel smug when you can serenely walk past the scrum of people trying to pick up the last of the season’s blooms.

Rather than just styling them in a vase, Hobbycraft predicts that we’ll be weaving them into wreaths.

Wreaths aren’t just for Christmas anymore. Thread daffodils or pink blooms through a wicker wreath to brighten up your home this February.

We must admit, the one thing that prevented us from fully investing in the faux bloom trend is keeping them clean. Is it just us or are faux flowers a magnet for dust?

Luckily, Mrs Hinch has come to our rescue. The cleaning guru recently posted her top tips for cleaning faux flowers on her Instagram stories.

Mrs Hinch’s tip for cleaning faux flowers

‘Artificial flowers are amazing! But the dust builds upon them and they can look grubby after a while!’ writes Mrs Hinch. ‘So this is how I clean mine…’

‘Mix washing up liquid and water together and create as many suds as you can,’ she explains. ‘I then scoop them out into warm water and off you go.’

She then swirls the fake buds around the sink for a few seconds before leaving them to dry.

‘I don’t like using washing up liquid direct onto my flowers because it may leave a colour tinge!’ Mrs Hinch explains. For the final touch, she gives them a spritz of Zoflora.

Will you be investing in on the faux flower trend?