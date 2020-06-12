We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mrs Hinch has made her name sharing time and money-saving cleaning tips on Instagram. However, recently she has sparked a debate among her fans after calling a common dish washing hack ‘a waste of time’.

The hack in question is so commonplace, it almost doesn’t seem right to call it a hack. But one thing for sure is that Mrs Hinch is not a fan.

Many households swear by rinsing dishes or soaking dirty pans before popping them in the dishwasher. However, the cleaning sensation took to Instagram to reveal that this is one cleaning hack she can’t get on board with.

‘Settle a debate guys, what is the point in soaking something or washing it up if it’s going to go in the dishwasher? I don’t get it!’ She asked her fans on Instagram.

The debate started in the Hinch household. Sophie Hinchcliffe revealed that after dinner her husband Jamie had tried to soak a dirty nacho dish in the sink before popping it in the washing machine.

‘Personally, I have never soaked a thing and they have come out exactly the same from when Jamie has soaked them,’ she explained on Instagram.

To settle the debate she asked fans to vote on an Instagram poll whether they would soak the dish. However, the poll left her outnumbered. Over half of her followers revealed that they were sceptical about Mrs Hinch’s methods and would soak the dish before putting it in a dishwasher.

To prove that her secret to squeaky clean plates was much simpler. She just popped the dishes straight into the dishwasher with her favourite dishwasher pod.

Video Of The Week

‘They’re the Fairy Platinum Plus all-in-one and that’s all I use,’ she said.

It is hard to argue with the sparkling results. The plate came out pristine despite no pre-soaking.

‘Don’t waste your time,’ she told her followers.

To soak or not to soak? Where do you stand on the debate?