Greggs finds Next cushion under £20 that looks exactly like one of their bestselling bakes – and the internet can’t get enough

When it comes to unexpected moments in the world of interiors, high street bakery chain Greggs’ finding common ground with high street fashion and homeware chain Next is something we could never have predicted.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

But while one may be focused more on pastries and the other on plush furnishings, it seems that they both have a product that bears striking similarities to the other.

Taking to Twitter Greggs revealed that it had stumbled on Next’s Velvet Chevron Cushion – presumably after a spot of skilled Googling – and couldn’t help but notice that its golden hue and zig zag patterning bore a striking resemblance to its signature steak bake.

Naturally the revelation caused a flurry of excitement on social media, with many keen to comment on the parallels.

One wrote: ‘Pls say you’re including these in your new store designs’

While another added: ‘Coming soon – the cushion sized pasty.’

A third gushed: ‘THIS IS THE BEST THING IVE EVER SEEN!!!!!!’

A fourth joked: ‘perfect accompaniment to a burrito blanket’

Buy now: Velvet Chevron Cushion, £18, Next

Next joined in on the fun, re-tweeting Gregg’s post and temporarily renaming their homeware item, the ‘steak bake cushion’.

Video Of The Week

Priced at £18, the 43cm by 43cm Velvet Chevron Cushion is pictured here in ochre but is also available in teal. On its reverse side it has a plain cream backing so it can work for a number of existing schemes. We think it would look lovely on an occasional chair, piled up on a plain sofa… or even on the back of a dining chair if you want to stick with the food theme.

In the know at Next: Things you’ll only know if you shop at Next – and a few surprises!

Have you added this item to your (food) shopping list?