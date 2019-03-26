With spring on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to be adding some more colour into our homes. And Next’s Happy Home range will do just that, with HAPPY being the operative word!

From the bathroom to the bedroom and beyond, Next have given us a way to add some happiness to every corner of our homes, by spelling it out on everything from door mats to cushions.

Next’s Happy doormat

Welcome family and friends and let them know just what kind of home you run, with this colourful doormat. The rainbow colours are sure to brighten up any porch or doorstep, but could work just as well inside in the hallway.

Buy now: Happy Home doormat, £10, Next

Next’s Happy cushion

Buy now: Hello Happy cushion, £16, Next

We love how the colours of this velvet-style cushion pop against each other. And of course we love the cheery message, too! With a vibrant, golden yellow front and a fuchsia pink back, this cushy choice will give your sofa or armchair a fresh new look in an instant.

Next’s Happy bathroom range

Buy now: Happy bath mat, £14; Happy hand towel, £8, Next

Want some happiness in your bathroom? Then brighten the mood with this fab bath mat and hand towel combo. With the word HAPPY spelt out in sunny yellow, they both have tassel detailing (winning!) and are made of 100 per cent cotton, meaning they’re easy to chuck in the wash without a worry.

Next’s Happy living room accessories

Make this your morning mantra and hang in a spot where everyone can see it, reminding not just yourself, but visiting guests, to choose happy. It will also make a great gift for friends and family, so why not get one for yourself, and one for your bestie?

Buy now: Hanging rainbow frame, £10, Next

Buy now: Happy place cushion, £12, Next

Buy now: Botanical neon floral cushion, £16, Next

Make the living room your happy place by adding plenty of colour, as well as this slogan cushion. With gold foil detailing and a reversible striped back, it will send a message that the sofa is where you’re your happiest (aren’t we all!) while upping the comfort levels.

Which of these buys are lifting your mood?