Next is one of the biggest heroes of the high street, and for good reason! From the innovative ‘Next to no time’ range of flat-pack furniture and supreme delivery options, to the iconic directory, there are so many reasons to love this fabulous high street favourite.

With its own wallpapers to in-house design furniture and accessories Next has built up a loyal fan-base by creating the ‘whole look’. It’s this that has cemented its position as one of the leading retailers on the high street. Here are the things we adore most about Next…

1. The best homeware is designed in-house

‘At Next Home we believe that investing in design helps us inspire our customers and provide everything they might wish for in their homes.’ explains Susie Gibson, Home Design Manager. ‘We have an extensive team of design specialists, across all aspects of home.’

From textile designers who draw and paint by hand, to furniture designers who are obsessed with finding the perfect materials the in-house team have a passion for designing all the things that will help create our ideal home.

2. There’s something to look forward to every six weeks

Next launch two new home collections every six weeks, across the key different styles – country, modern and glam. This gives customers constant newness when they visit. Additionally there are capsule collections launched throughout the year, to cover any emerging trends the in-house design team spot.

3. The stores are getting bigger and better

Did you know the retail chain was launched in February 1982? The first store opened with purely womenswear. Collections for men, children and the home quickly followed. Today, Next has over 500 stores in the UK, and around 200 stores in 40 countries overseas. Over the last few years several larger format fashion and home stores have opened across the UK. These new superstores include all the latest ranges from Next’s women, men, children and home as well as concessions by HEMA, Paperchase, Costa and Clarks children’s shoes.

4. You can order before midnight and get next-day delivery

With online shopping overtaking in-store experiences, delivery can often be a big factor on WHERE we decide to shop. Next continues to improve customer service, introducing new initiatives such as next-day delivery to home as standard for Next Directory orders placed before midnight (normal fee is £3.99) and free next-day delivery to store.

5. It takes the effort out of returns

Customers can collect or return items at any UK stores nationwide, should this be more convenient. A new in-house delivery service has been set up to deliver large Home items, with the ability to deliver at weekends.

6. It still produces a printed shopping directory

As we at Ideal Home know only too well, sometimes you just can’t beat flicking through a printed catalogue for inspiration. The groundbreaking mail order operation Next Directory launched in 1988 with a hardback book containing 350 pages! Next created the blueprint for catalogue retailing. Online shopping was introduced in 1999 and the entire book became available to shop online.

7. It’s branched out into the world of flat-pack

It was music to our ears when we heard about the ‘Next To No Time’ range. Rivaling other famous flat-pack furniture retailers, this launch back in 2016 was all about making quality furniture affordable and no effort to assemble. Yes to that!

Read more on this: Next launches new speedy build-your-own range

8. It’s got celebrity fashion fans

While we primarily shop for homes, we can’t help but get distracted by the clothes!! Especially when they team up with our favourite famous faces.

Who doesn’t love Emma Willis?! She’s the celebrity we’d all like to call our friend. We can confirm Emma has worked very closely with the in-house designers at Next to create over 30 beautiful, timeless pieces. The range is brand new in this week.

9. You can pamper yourself with hundreds of big beauty brands

Some might not even know you can buy beauty brands at Next? In addition to its own range Next now sells over a 100 brands across all beauty categories. The extensive range, curated from both premium and niche brands, includes Benefit, Smashbox, GHD, Dermalogica, Aveda, Burberry, L’Occitane, Gucci and many more.

Thank you Next.