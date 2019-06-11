He’s the seasoned TV presenter who’s known for fronting makeover shows including DIY SOS, all the while nurturing a budding career in music. But when it comes to Nick Knowles’ home do the interiors fall flat or hit the high notes?

Let’s step inside the doors of his cosy Cotswolds cottage and find out.

His knows how to dress up a neutral kitchen

Beige doesn’t have to be boring if you dress up neutral kitchen units with the right accessories. And a case in point is this bold lime polka dot table cover! A kitchen door with glass panels is also an ideal way to steal much needed light from other parts of the house and keep you feeling connected to adjoining rooms.

We know the likes of Kirstie Allsopp have previously taken issue with washing machines in the kitchen, but provided the colour fits in with the existing scheme this essential white good shouldn’t be too much of an eyesore.

He loves a wooden chopping board as much as the rest of us

Nothing says cooking classic quite like a wooden chopping board, and it looks like Nick is pulling out all the cheffy stops for this ‘perk-me-up-soup’. A comforting slice of cheese on toast is about all we can manage when we’re feeling less than our best.

He knows how to soak in style

A freestanding ceramic tub, metro tiles and a cast iron and chrome mix towel rail – are there any bathroom trends that haven’t been ticked in this space? No wonder Nick loves spending his downtime in this stylish and soothing environ.

His garden is as hardworking as he is

We’ve seen some stunning garden transforms on DIY SOS: The Big Build, and time spent on the show has clearly sharpened Nick’s green-fingered prowess. From flowers to fruit and veg, it’s all here and it all looks absolutely stunning. The perfect retreat to escape to after a hard day’s work.

He’s not afraid to play with pattern

This paisley print rug dresses up wooden flooring a treat, and we’re big fans of the muted pastel shades. It’s another thumbs up for the striking shade of magenta inside that guitar case.

His entranceway is enchanting

Country homes and olive front doors are a pairing as old as time. And what a welcoming entrance they make!

