Could you see yourself living in this quirky windmill?

Tamara Kelly
By

This former post mill is a not your average family home

The Old Mill is a listed former mill nestled in the beautiful Essex countryside. The Grade-II listed building was originally built as a windmill in the late 19th century. The old post mill has been lovingly restored to become the unique  house that it is today.

Fancy living in this former windmill? This characterful home is currently on the market with Savills, with a guide price of £1,350,000.

The unique exterior

Old Mill

Image credit: Savills

This striking home is set in the picturesque village of High Easter, a rural part of Chelmsford, Essex. The original circular structure still remains at the heart of this unique converted property.

Living room

Image credit: Savills

The stunning circular living room with the old mill post and braces reaches two storeys in height. This room features four red-brick buttresses which support the frame of the former windmill. Prior to renovation work, these would have supported the revolving mill and sails.

old mill

Image credit: Savills

On the second storey of the living room there is a open-plan gallery overlooking the space below. To make the most of the space the landing is fitted with bespoke furniture and book shelving to create an impressive library.

Kitchen

old mill

Image credit: Savills

The bespoke kitchen has curves in all the right places! The modern country-style kitchen features a vibrant green Aga and fully integrated appliances.

Image credit: Savills

Every piece of furniture in this room will have been made-to-measure to fit with the curved nature of the house.

Old Mill

Image credit: Savills

This master bedroom suite at the top of the house boasts impressive panoramic views of the surrounding countryside. The bedroom features fitted an en suite dressing room and doors leading out onto a roof terrace.

The three additional bedrooms are located on the first floor, taking full advantage of the views.

Old Mill

Image credit: Savills

The bathroom sports an attractive aqua mosaic tile on walls and the curved bath panel. The textured flooring features a pebble-effect finish.

Old mill

Image credit: Savills

A curved decking area leads to an impressive grassed area. The garden is surrounding by rolling lush green fields, making it feel even bigger.

Would living in a circular home drive you around the twist?

