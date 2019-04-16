This highly desirable Beverly Hills home offers luxury living at its finest. Boasting four bedrooms, a contemporary kitchen, a ‘zero-edge’ pool and exceptional indoor-outdoor living spaces.

Orlando Bloom’s house is being listed by Jason Oppenheim of The Oppenheim Group, who sold him the very house two years ago. Jason and his real estate team are the subject of the new hit Netflix original series, Selling Sunset. A show right up our street.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Take a tour of another celebrity home: Sandra Bullock’s house in Tybee Island is on the market for $6.5million

Rumour has it, the movie star is selling his bachelor pad ahead of his impending nuptials to singer Katy Perry.

Step inside Orlando Bloom’s Beverly Hills home

Described by the agents as ‘located on the most sought-after street in Los Angeles, ‘Billionaire’s Row’’ this spectacular home offers city and ocean views.

With plenty of social spaces this house was made for entertaining.

The contemporary, some would say clinical kitchen is very befitting of this modern Hollywood house. We can’t help but wonder if Orlando chooses to eat out more, so not to ruin the immaculate aesthetic?

A generous sunken seating area creates a sense of space in the main living area. Being at floor level helps to make the ceiling appear higher – an ingenious design aspect in this thoroughly modern home.

The all-white bedroom with ultra plush carpets oozes luxury. A minimalist decorating approach keeps this room understated, yet effortlessly stylish.

Expressive artwork helps to add a touch of personality to the simple scheme.

Video Of The Week

Set in the Hollywood hills this house is in a prime location. The modern sliding doors help to integrate the outdoor and living areas seamlessly – a great selling point when you have a pool that stunning.

The underwater lighting in the pool and thoughtfully place trip lights on the decking really brings this outdoor space to life after dark.

Waltz around this famous home: Strictly star Shirley Ballas’ house in LA goes on the market – and it scores highly from us!

We’d bloomin’ love to live in this stunning house, wouldn’t you ?