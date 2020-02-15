Trending:

The unusual floor trend that is taking over Instagram

We're predicting that it's going to be big this year
Lizzie Thomson

    • We’ve all heard of a statement wall, but have you heard of a statement floor? Our floorboards can end up being a little neglected, often overshadowed by a jazzy rug or the unique furniture that’s placed on them. But it seems boards are finally getting their time to shine, as painted floorboards are the latest trend sweeping Instagram.

    Of course, we’re all familiar with a timeless wooden floor, but the 2020 twist on the classic style seems to involve injecting some colour and pattern.

    On Instagram, the hashtag #paintedfloorboard has already racked up more than 1,500 posts, with many sharing their own variations of the new trend. From all-over neutral shades to bold colours and eye-catching patterns, there’s something for every interior taste – the key is to update the classic floorboard with a lick of paint in whatever way of your choosing.

    Back in January, Nottingham-based interior designer Hilary Marconett posted a photo of her study space, featuring a dark statement floor. In the post, Hilary revealed she used Farrow & Ball’s Tanner Brown on the floor – a dramatic shade which provides the perfect contrast to the space’s feminine pink walls.

    View this post on Instagram

    Oh my gaaad, I’m so last year!!!!! only just mustering up a post in 2020!! HNY hope it was a lovely one??? So nice stopping for a bit I genuinely feel much more refreshed. it was good to finally get back to reality this week and have a quiet house! I’ve now stopped reflecting on the decades past, that was kinda strange and showing my age. . Here’s a corner of my nearly finished workspace, hoorah!!! An injection of pink to lift the January spirits and I got the hammer out this week whilst procrastinating my way back into work and put some pics up feels so much better with some art on the walls. . Great getting started on a new project this week and I’m still working on some goodies from last year so lookin forward to be able to share them too. Makes a real difference being able to hideaway in this space. Anyway Happy weekend & here’s to making the effort to most more in 2020 she’s say optimistically!! . Wall paint – Blushing brilliance @benjaminmooreuk Floor paint – Tanners Brown @farrowandball #homeoffice #ihavethisthingwithcolor #gallerywallhashtag #pinkinteriors #sofastyling #cornersofmyhome #mystyle #interiordesigncollective #interiorinspo #lovelysquares #interiors #mycreativeinterior #orangesofa #paintedfloorboards #styledupinterior #apartmenttherapy #eclecticdecor #weeklyinteriorinspo #flashesofdelight #creativeworkspace

    A post shared by Hilary Marconetto (@hilarymarconetto) on

    There are a number of ways the painted floorboards trend can be applied, too.

    Tonal colour blocking is big at the moment and this can extend to floors as well. Just try to remember to pick similar hues, so the room has a universal feel to it. Greys and blues are often great for this. Of course, you can keep things simple too with off-whites. This will help to lift a room and make it brighter.

    Those who prefer something a little more brave will also find plenty of painted floorboard inspiration on Instagram. There’s everything from clashing brights to repetitive patterns.

    We love artist Martine Maakt’s design, which fuses a geometric print with vibrant colours for the definition of a statement floor.

    View this post on Instagram

    1/3 Bijzondere vloeren, ik hou er wel van! Dit Escher-achtige patroon heb ik in ons vorige huis geschilderd op de oude bouwvloer. Voor een groot deel restjes verf gebruikt die ik nog had staan. Alles afgelakt met een goede vloerlak en tadaa! Een low budget instant WOW factor! Het deed wel pijn om deze vloer achter te laten 😪 vooral wetende dat de nieuwe bewoners hem wit gingen overschilderen 😱😭 📸 @ronaldzijlstra . . . #oudhuis #oldhouse #interieurinspiratie #interieurstyling #interiorsofinstagram #interiordesign #interiorinspiration #interiorphotography #colourfulinteriors #colorfulinterior #kleurrijkwonen #thriftshop #kringloopvondst #paintedfloor #ikea #patternfloor #patternedfloor #floorpattern #paintedfloorboards #upcycling #escher #bedroominspiration #bedroomgoals #slaapkamerinspiratie

    A post shared by Martine Terpstra (@martine.maakt) on

    Only partially painting some of a floor is also a great way to dip your toe in the trend. This checked design from the Instagram account @greenandmustard is the perfect example of how get started with painted floorboards.

    We expect to see a lot more statement floorboards in the months to come. Meanwhile, we hope these creative interiors have inspired you to shake up your wooden floors!

