We’ve all heard of a statement wall, but have you heard of a statement floor? Our floorboards can end up being a little neglected, often overshadowed by a jazzy rug or the unique furniture that’s placed on them. But it seems boards are finally getting their time to shine, as painted floorboards are the latest trend sweeping Instagram.

Of course, we’re all familiar with a timeless wooden floor, but the 2020 twist on the classic style seems to involve injecting some colour and pattern.

On Instagram, the hashtag #paintedfloorboard has already racked up more than 1,500 posts, with many sharing their own variations of the new trend. From all-over neutral shades to bold colours and eye-catching patterns, there’s something for every interior taste – the key is to update the classic floorboard with a lick of paint in whatever way of your choosing.

Back in January, Nottingham-based interior designer Hilary Marconett posted a photo of her study space, featuring a dark statement floor. In the post, Hilary revealed she used Farrow & Ball’s Tanner Brown on the floor – a dramatic shade which provides the perfect contrast to the space’s feminine pink walls.

There are a number of ways the painted floorboards trend can be applied, too.

Tonal colour blocking is big at the moment and this can extend to floors as well. Just try to remember to pick similar hues, so the room has a universal feel to it. Greys and blues are often great for this. Of course, you can keep things simple too with off-whites. This will help to lift a room and make it brighter.

Those who prefer something a little more brave will also find plenty of painted floorboard inspiration on Instagram. There’s everything from clashing brights to repetitive patterns.

We love artist Martine Maakt’s design, which fuses a geometric print with vibrant colours for the definition of a statement floor.

Only partially painting some of a floor is also a great way to dip your toe in the trend. This checked design from the Instagram account @greenandmustard is the perfect example of how get started with painted floorboards.

We expect to see a lot more statement floorboards in the months to come. Meanwhile, we hope these creative interiors have inspired you to shake up your wooden floors!