Get latest on-trend look for less with new B&M tribal home accessories

The newly launched B&M tribal accessories collection is sending shoppers wild! The extensive new collection of home accessories includes everything from candle holders and planters to occasional tables.

Oh and the odd exotic animal ornament of course. It’s safe to say the discount retailer has really upped their game with this collection!

‘This is what happens when you invite beautiful pieces into your home!! Tribal range now in store! 🙌❤️’.

Shoppers have flooded the post with adoration…

‘I loooove the tribal range 😍🖤’ exclaims one fan.

‘The candle holder is beautiful 😍’ comments another.

The Metal Cutout Candle Holder is only £4 the store code is 354835. While the decorative Tribal Circle Stand is £3, store code: 354965. Both in stores now.

Hello there cute candle holder design! This characterful candle holder illuminates the welcoming wording with the light from three candles.

‘This is lovely ❤️’ says one shopper, when it was shared on social media.

While another gives us food for thought by saying, ‘Got this the other day. I’m going to put little succulents or air plants in mine! 💚’.

The Hello Candle Holder features a very friendly at £4.

This popular Tribal Succulent is only £7!

The lanterns are undoubtable a great, affordable way to add a touch of tribal style to your home. But for those who want to really embrace the trend, how about this statement side table with it’s etched markings?

The tribal-inspired table is in one of the more grand pieces to feature in the new range of home accessories.

It wouldn’t be a tribal accessories collection without a few African animals thrown in. This elegant giraffe ornament is a real show-stopper for coffee tables and mantle pieces alike.

there are also elephants aplenty and a few cheeky monkeys in the range too.

Take your home on a journey of discovery with this new home accessories collection.

In stores only, while stocks last.