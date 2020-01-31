We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Vinyl flooring is fast on it’s way to becoming the quick fix interior hero of 2020. However, if Sarah Beeny’s bold choice of vinyl flooring didn’t convince you, wait till you see this viny bathroom floor transformation.

One savvy Mum, Charlotte Greddy, transformed her bathroom for £95 using vinyl flooring from B&M.

Vinyl bathroom flooring transformation

‘The bathroom was completely run down, dingy and grubby, so it needed a makeover but I needed to do it on a budget as I had just moved,’ the Mum told money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk.

The social media influencer is no stranger to a DIY budget makeover, featuring many of her room transformations on Instagram at @missgreedyshome.

Charlotte was initially inspired by some gorgeous tiles at her local DIY store. ‘I had the idea when I went into my local home DIY store and saw some amazing funky Moroccan-style floor tiles,’ she explains. ‘I thought there must be a cheaper way to get that look!’

B&M came to the crafty Mum’s rescue. ‘I noticed online that B&M sold a Moroccan-style vinyl in-store so I headed straight to my local one down Cardiff Bay, and there was one roll left – result!’ says Charlotte.

The B&M Bewley vinyl flooring that Charlotte chose costs £39.99 for a 2 x 3-metre roll. It is 2.3mm thick, slip and water-resistant, making it ideal for kitchens and bathrooms.

‘I brought spray glue and a penknife, went home and painted the walls white, then fitted the flooring over the existing floor,’ explains Charlotte.

Get the look: Bewley Vinyl, £39.99, B&M

‘Vinyl is super easy to lay yourself and if anyone is looking to update their bathroom on a budget I’d highly recommend getting some ‘out there’ flooring, as it creates a fabulous effect!’ she adds.

To complete the look, Charlotte hid the pipes behind the sink with a grey under sink cabinet that she ordered on eBay.

‘I didn’t think it would turn out as nice as it has,’ says Charlotte. ‘I now don’t feel the need to renovate my bathroom for a long time. I get so many compliments about the floor – people think they are real tiles!’

Has this transformation inspired you to give vinyl bathroom flooring a go?