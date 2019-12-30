Is your bathroom in need of some TLC? If you’re on a budget but want to make an impact, painting a bath can work wonders. One such homeowner who knows only too well the impact a new shade of the tub can make, it’s Sofie of Instagram account @threeboysandapinkbath.

Sofie has been sharing her home transformation with fans for almost two years, gaining over 55K. As you can imagine, the clue’s in the name, her stunning home features a pink bath.

Painting the bath surround is a simple yet totally transformative step.

See the house in full: Be inspired by this fresh and bright Scandi luxe Edwardian semi in Northeast London

The results of painting a bath pink…

A quick and easy way to update bathrooms is with a splash of paint. By introducing a new colour on your free-standing bath you can create a chic new-look in no time.

Sofie’s Instagram account is named after her DIY pink roll-top bath.

Responding to one follower’s question if the bath is cast iron she says, ‘It’s not!!!! We bought a cheap fibre one’. Showing you can paint any material with the right paint.

Speaking of the right paint, Rust-Oleum Furniture Paint is up to the job. Often requiring no sanding this smart paint makes application pretty straight forward. Super hard wearing, highly pigmented and without the need for a protective lacquer or wax – it’s a great choice for ease.

Sofie confirms with Ideal Home HQ the paint shade is Pink Champagne Satin Finish Furniture Paint by Rust-Oleum.

Sofie and her family have since sold up, leaving behind the pink bath of dreams.

Video Of The Week

In her latest post she says, ‘All I want for Christmas 🎄is a pink bathtub 🛀 (like what I did there 😂🤷🏻‍♀️). Might need a house to put it in first though hey 😭😂🛀 😂🤷🏻‍♀️. This is the one room I’m missing more than any other since we departed London Town.’ Easy to see why.

We cannot wait to see how Sofie transforms her new family home. No thing’s for sure… it’s set to feature a pink bath!

Another DIY idea: Paint your fridge for a colourful new year makeover – get Smeg look for as little as £9

What Hue are you most in favour for in bathrooms in 2020?