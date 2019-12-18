Unless you have a handsome budget, quite often fridges are limited on colour choices. Like most white goods, they are come as standard in white, silver or black. But what do you do if you want a baby blue or candy pink fridge, and can’t afford to buy one of Smeg’s prestigious retro designs? Reach for the spray paint, that’s what.

Here’s how to paint a fridge, to give your kitchen essential a colourful makeover.

Follow this simple step-by-step guide by Rust-Oleum, to give your fridge a new look for the new year…

How to paint a fridge: step-by-step

From plain white fridge to fab-u-lous blue fridge in next to no time. This look has been achieved using Rust-Oleum Mode, a premium spray paint with an outstanding ultra high gloss finish. It delivers a factory-like enamel finish which is why it’s ideal for kitchen appliances. It’s suitable for indoor use on wood, MDF, melamine, rigid plastics, metal and more.

Step 1 – Clean surface

As with all painting jobs, you’ll get a better finish by ensuring the surface is prepped first. Clean to make surfaces are free from wax, oil and grease. Mask off any sections that are not being painted, at your discretion.

Be sure to protect surrounding areas with dust sheets or newspaper – you don’t want kitchen worktops or floors being painted in the process. For total ease of mind, we’d recommend taking outside in dry weather of course. It’s better for ventilation and you needn’t worry about spillage.

Step 2 – Prime

Once clean, prime surface with Rust–Oleum Mode Prime spray.

Step 3 – Paint colour

Using spray paint, start to add your chosen colour. Hold can approximately 25cm from the surface to ensure optimum coverage. Spray in a steady side to side motion, being careful not to layer the paint on too thick.

Apply two coats, allowing a 15 minute break between each coat. Leave for at least an hour once finished, to make sure the surface of the fridge is dry enough to touch.

Step 4 – Make any corrections

Spray painting a perfect finish is easier than it looks, so fear not if you make a mistake. If you have drips or bubbling, often common with spray paint finishes, you can gently sand them back with sandpaper. Once corrected simply reapply a top coat.

Painted fridge after

Job done. Now you have a fridge that makes a statement, in the colour of your choice.

Feeling brave? Why not introduce a pattern using a stencil?

Step 5 – Stencil on a pattern

Use masking tape to affix a stencil onto the newly painted fridge. The same spray paint techniques apply, take care not to overload the paint. You could always paint the pattern on with a brush by hand, if you’re not feeling confident enough to spray paint.

Clouds give this Fridge a dreamy finish that really makes a statement.

What colour will you be painting your fridge for 2020?

Mode is available from B&Q, Homebase, The Range with a RRP £9.