Pantone reveals its Colour Trend Report Spring/Summer 2019 for London Fashion Week

See how these fashionable colours are inspiring next year's home décor trends

We’re in the midst of London Fashion Week! As the most stylish time of the year in the Capital, it’s a great time to take inspired for our homes, too. To mark the occasion Pantone has put together a ‘Fashion Colour Trend Report Spring/Summer 2019’. The report reveals a palette of 12 trending colours, which it expects to be gracing the runway as designers show off their Spring/Summer 2019 collections.

Where fashion leads interiors follows. This report gives us a preview of the colours that will dominate our homes next year. The colour palette includes vibrant, joyful and empowering hues that ‘transcend restrictive seasonal definitions’. Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, describes them as ‘dynamic and vibrant without being overpowering.’

Pantone Colour Trend Report Spring/Summer 2019

Vibrant reds and zesty yellows

PANTONE 17-1564 Fiesta

A festive orange red, Fiesta radiates energy, passion and excitement.

PANTONE 19-1862 Jester Red

Adding depth and intensity, Jester Red combines rich elegance with urbanity.

PANTONE 12-0742 Lemon Verbena

Light and sunny, Lemon Verbena is pleasingly cheerful

PANTONE 16-1546 Living Coral

Living Coral is an affable and animating shade whose golden undertone gives it a softer edge.

Pretty pinks and moss greens

PANTONE 15-0960 Mango Mojito

The golden yellow Mango Mojito feeds our craving for pleasant comforts.

PANTONE 17-0542 Pepper Stem

Zesty yellow-green Pepper Stem encourages our desire for nature’s healthy bounty.

PANTONE 18-2045 Pink Peacock

The tantalisingly theatrical Pink Peacock fans out to a feast for the eyes.

PANTONE 15-1619 Pressed Rose

The blushing Pressed Rose fills us with thoughts of romance and sentimentality.

Ultramarine blue and earthy tones

PANTONE 19-4150 Princess Blue

Princess Blue, a majestic royal blue hue, glistens and gleams.

PANTONE 18-0416 Terrarium Moss

Terrarium Moss conjures up thoughts of flourishing foliage and the physical beauty in the natural world.

PANTONE 18-1031 Toffee

Deliciously irresistible, tasteful Toffee whets the appetite.

PANTONE 15-1264 Turmeric

Turmeric is an enlivening orange that infuses a hint of pungency into the palette.

‘The highlighted shades for both men’s and women’s fashion illustrate our desire for authentic colour expression.’ explains Leatrice of the shades, many of which are taken directly from nature. ‘But at the same time there’s a continuing need for relatable, accessible design.’

We look forward to seeing more of these gorgeous shades next seasons.