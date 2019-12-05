The Pantone Colour of the Year 2020 is announced as Classic Blue. Described by the experts as ‘a timeless and enduring hue elegant in its simplicity.’

Every year the leaders in colour announce a shade predicted to be the next BIG thing in the world of interiors.

Colour experts forecast Classic Blue is shade to instil calm, confidence and connectivity in 2020.

The thoughtfully selected colour is much more than just a paint shade for walls. It’s all about how colour makes us feel, and the atmosphere it creates when integrated into our homes.

The tranquil qualities of blue for decorating make a natural choice for creating a restful environment.

Pantone colour of the year 2020 – Classic Blue

As a colour that evokes the deeply calming effects of endless blue skies and seas Classic Blue is a colour to welcome a sense of calm.

‘We are living in a time that requires trust and faith. It is this kind of constancy and confidence that is expressed by PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue. A solid and dependable blue hue we can always rely on,’ explains Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute.

Going on to suggest, ‘A boundless blue evocative of the vast and infinite evening sky, Classic Blue encourages us to look beyond the obvious to expand our thinking. Challenging us to think more deeply, increase our perspective and open the flow of communication.’

With a passion for colour knowledge the expert colourists don’t make this decision lightly. Each year they factor in wider influences – from interiors, fashion, design, travel and current socio-economic climates.

‘The Pantone Colour of the Year highlights the relationship between trends in colour and what is taking place in our global culture. A colour that reflects what individuals feel they need that coloUr can hope to answer.’ adds Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute.

Pantone’s Colour of the Year plays a key role in influencing fashion, home furnishings, and industrial design. Expect to see plenty more of this brilliant blue throughout 2020.

Will you be living with Classic Blue hues for 2020?