Dulux Colour of the Year 2020 has been unveiled today, drum roll please…the colour chosen to decorate 2020 is Tranquil Dawn. From a completely different colour palette from last year’s Spiced Honey, it’s a soft green hue with the power to awaken our senses.

The colour inspired theme for 2020 is reconnection. In a busy world dominated by technology Dulux wanted a colour that could represent ‘a human touch’ – identified as the pale green shade of Tranquil Dawn.

Dulux Colour of the Year 2020 – Tranquil Dawn

Embodying the nation’s mood on the approach of a new decade Dulux say this purposeful shade ‘reflects a growing desire to understand what it is to be human, at a time when advances in technology are making us feel increasingly disconnected from each other’

‘A new decade heralds a new dawn and the hazy pale green tones of Tranquil Dawn are calming and comforting just when we need it most in our lives,’ says Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director, Dulux UK.

‘When paired with neutral pastels and rich jewels it becomes incredibly powerful at creating spaces that encourage making better human connections.’

What determines the Colour of the Year?

This serene soft green is a fresh hue, ideal to awaken interiors for 2020. As seen in the photography it’s the ideal ‘grown-up’ pastel to team with on-trend darks such as black and deep petrol blue. It also pairs perfectly with neutral oatmeal tones, dusky pinks and lilacs – all key colours throughout next year’s interiors trends.

The colour is chosen by a panel of experts, made up of colour designers, trend forecasters, design specialists, architects and editors from around the world. To determine the chosen colour they look at emerging global trends and insights – determining how these impact the way we live.

Now in its 17th year, the panel – chaired by Heleen van Gent from AkzoNobel’s Global Aesthetic Centre – identified an overwhelming desire for reconnection.

Heleen explains, ‘the panel identified that the world has a growing desire to understand what makes us human. Against a background of increasing technological power, we want to understand our place in society and how we can make a positive impact on it. We need a fresh purpose, to be the architects of our own future and we are asking searching questions of both ourselves and society.’

The Colour of the Year 2020 palettes

Colour of the Year has four supporting trend palettes. These are a mix of complimentary greens and dark charcoal accents, pulled together to show how Tranquil Dawn can be best used in our homes.

‘The colours within all palettes including have been inspired by the changing sunrises that paint the sky in different seasons. They have been designed to make decoration with Colour of the Year simple.

